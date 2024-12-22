The festive season is upon us, often associated with joy, family gatherings, and creating lasting memories. For many, it is a period to take stock of the year and look forward to a new beginning. However, amid the excitement, certain pitfalls can turn your holiday celebrations into regret.

As a man, navigating relationships during this festive period requires discernment. While companionship is a natural desire, choosing the wrong partner during the holidays could lead to financial, emotional, or even physical consequences that can spill over into the new year.

Here, Premium Times lists seven types of women to avoid this Christmas.

1. The “O.S” (Olosho)

Relying on an O.S., aka “Olosho,” or a commercial sex worker, may seem like an easy option for companionship during the festive season.

Don’t fall for it. Abort mission!

You don’t want to be alone but must think carefully about the consequences.

As a responsible man, remember you wouldn’t be the only one patronising these sex merchants, as other men would be looking for easy girls to spend the festive season with.

So be reasonable because you risk contracting sexually transmitted infections, which can have long-term effects on your health. You wouldn’t want to end or begin the year treating infections or visiting the hospitals for checkups and treatments.

Aside from the negative health implications, patronising sex workers can drain your finances as they are rarely cheap and often come with demands for extravagant spending.

An ‘Olosho’ does not provide emotional fulfilment. These individuals are not invested in your well-being, only in what they can gain financially. Why choose someone who doesn’t care about you?

For a beautiful Christmas experience, focus on people who have supported you throughout the year. Reconnect with family and close friends, or reflect on your goals alone. This approach will leave you with fond memories rather than regret.

2. The Gen Z Baddie

An average Gen Z Baddie is always about appearances—trendy outfits, perfect selfies, and living life in the fast lane.

While their confidence and boldness may initially be attractive, relationships with them often lack depth and are usually one-dimensional.

They’re often immature and entitled.

If you’re looking for a great time this Christmas, connecting with a Gen Z Baddie may not fulfil your expectations.

Their priorities lean heavily towards social media validation as they often jump on trends and do a lot of flexing and partying, which leaves little room for genuine emotional bonds.

Instead of wasting time over this kind of girl, invest your Christmas seeking meaningful connections with women who act responsibly and share your values and long-term goals(if you have any).

The festive season is better spent with someone who appreciates you for who you are, not just for the image you project to an audience you don’t know.

3. The IJGB Preys

“IJGB,” or “I Just Got Back,” refers to Nigerians who return home from abroad during the holidays. These individuals often have some financial stability, especially when they convert their foreign currencies to Naira. Due to their prospects, they become targets for women seeking money or an opportunity to relocate abroad.

“IJGB Preys” are women who align themselves with returnees purely for financial benefits or the opportunity to relocate abroad. They may act overly affectionate, promising love and loyalty, but their intentions are usually self-serving—many are searching for visas, foreign currency, or a ticket to escape Nigeria.

Some are even looking for a way to trap you with pregnancy so you can be a baby mama or wife to someone who stays abroad.

Be vigilant if you’re returning to Nigeria for a holiday; women like this are out there to milk you dry and use you for their selfish gains.

Take this advice to ensure any romantic interest is based on genuine affection. Falling into the trap of an IJGB Prey could lead to heartbreak and financial loss, as these women are unlikely to remain loyal once the festive season is over.

4. The Aspiring BBL

Any woman aspiring to undergo body enhancement surgery without having substantial savings or a stable source of income will be desperate to get someone who can fund the procedures because they’re pretty expensive.

During the festive season, they often seek wealthy men to secure financial support for their procedures.

Some won’t care how they source these funds by manipulating or stealing from their victims.

This is a red flag for men seeking genuine relationships; flee, please.

Such relationships often lack substance, as the focus is on material gain rather than emotional connection. Moreover, pursuing physical perfection can sometimes lead to dissatisfaction, causing the individual to seek validation from others who are not their spouse continuously.

Note: BBL is an acronym for Brazilian Butt Lift. It refers to a cosmetic surgical procedure aimed at enhancing one’s physical appearance, particularly the buttocks. While body enhancements are a personal choice, the fixation on achieving a “perfect” look can sometimes indicate deeper insecurities or misplaced priorities.

5. The Husband Snatcher

Be very careful of a woman who actively seeks relationships with married men. They often come with the intent of disrupting families. This is a clear warning for men who cherish their families: stay away from such women this Christmas.

These women are skilled manipulators; they sometimes use charm and seductive means, e.g. Kayamata, to cause men to abandon their families.

If you value your wife’s and children’s well-being, stop engaging with that single lady in your area known for jumping into different cars and always coming back at odd hours.

Beyond the emotional turmoil that can occur when you abandon your family, such actions can lead to broken families, strained relationships with children, and public disgrace.

Christmas is a time to strengthen family bonds. Married men should focus on creating joyful memories with their wives and children. Avoid distractions that could jeopardise the stability of your home.

6. The Content Creator

Nowadays, everything is for content, and everyone is a creator.

Many ladies are in relationships with false motives. Some victims don’t even know as the deception is skillfully galvanised to deter them from ever finding out.

Some content creators have dated several men to jump on trends and gain traffic on social media.

Without loving their spouse, they create belief content as extensions of their online brand. While sharing aspects of your relationship on social media isn’t inherently bad, problems arise when the relationship becomes more about likes, shares, and views than genuine connection and feelings.

Women who prioritise creating social media content over building meaningful relationships may lack the emotional depth required for a long-term commitment. This can be a challenging dynamic for men who prefer privacy and authenticity.

Relationships should be about mutual growth, understanding, and shared values. If you constantly feel pressure to appear in videos or photos for online validation, it may be time to reconsider the relationship.

Conclusion:

This Christmas, prioritise relationships that bring joy, peace, and fulfilment. Avoid fleeting connections that could lead to regret in the new year. Spend quality time with loved ones, focus on self-improvement, and enter the new year with clarity and purpose.

Remember, the ones who value and cherish you are. Be your best, enjoy the festive season wisely, and make meaningful choices.

