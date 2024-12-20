President Bola Tinubu on Thursday flagged off the construction of the N59.4 billion Dutse greater water supply project abandoned for 24 years.

The Dutse Greater Water Project is located in Siltilmawa, a community in the Ringim Local Government Area with the highest underground water collection in the state.

The project was conceived by former Jigawa governor Saminu Turaki in 2000 to supply 10 million litres daily to the about 1.5 million population of Dutse, the state capital.

However, Mr Turaki did not complete it and was ignored by successive administrations.

President Tinubu was represented at Thursday’s ceremony by the Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev.

“The president specifically promised to the people of Jigawa State that the Greater Dutse Water Project would be a reality, and the president, being a man of his word, has today flagged off the project,” Mr Utsev said.

“He has approved the funding for its implementation. The water project is a critical initiative that will provide clean and safe drinking water for the residents of Dutse.

“The project is a clear testament to our commitment to improving the lives of our citizens and providing them with the basic necessities of life.

“The president has approved over N59.4 billion for the construction of the water project with a completion period of 24 months,” Mr Utsev said.

President’s promise fulfilled – Governor

Governor Umar Namadi, in his remarks, said completing the project will accelerate the progress of Jigawa and the country towards the attainment of Goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to “ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all” by the Year 2030.

Mr Namadi commended the president for fulfilling a campaign promise to complete the water project and ultimately solve the challenge of sustainable access to safe drinking water in the state capital that has existed since the creation of the state in 1991.

“I am sure some of us here would recall that during the 2023 Electioneering Campaign, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the Presidential Candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Candidate (APC), made a solemn promise to the late Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi of blessed memory, for the direct intervention of the federal government in addressing the age-long water supply problem bedevilling Dutse, the state capital.

“Today’s flag-off ceremony is the commencement of the fulfilment of that promise. We most sincerely thank and appreciate the president for this.

“Primarily, what we are witnessing today is the result of a promise fulfilment made by the President directly to the late Emir and all the residents of the state capital. What we are witnessing, In shaa Allah, is a dream come true for the Government and People of Jigawa State”, Mr Namadi said

Also, the Emir of Dutse, Hamim Nuhu-Sanusi, said he was emotional about the project because he wished his late father had witnessed the completion of the project because it was a lifetime dream of the late emir.

He commended the president for the fulfilled promise and the governor’s political will for the project’s actualisation.

He noted that the project comes with a long supply chain, adding that the residents, who are predominantly farmers, will also benefit from it.

