Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Friday, pleaded not guilty to the N80.2 billion money laundering charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He pleaded not guilty to all 18 counts read to him at the Federal High Court in Abuja.
The charges centre on alleged diversion of Kogi State Government’s funds during his eight years as governor of the state.
At the arraignment, the lead counsel for the EFCC, Kemi Pinheiro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), informed the trial judge, Emeka Nwite, of the intention of the prosecution to withdraw an earlier application for abridgement of the earlier date fixed for arraignment.
|
Mr Pinheiro said the application had been overtaken by events.
ALSO READ: UPDATED: Court denies Yahaya Bello bail, transfers ex-governor from EFCC custody to prison
However, the defence lawyer Joseph Daudu, a SAN, did not object, and Mr Nwite accordingly granted the request.
Mr Bello was brought to court today from the Kuje Correctional Facility where Federal Capital Territory High Court remanded him on Tuesday over N110 billion fraud charges.
More details to follow.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999