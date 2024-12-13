A businessman, Kehinde Balogun, on Friday, told a Mapo Grade A Customary Court in Ibadan to put an end to his 14-year-old marriage with his estranged wife, Stella, on the grounds of adultery.

Mr Balogun, a father of three, regretted that he would not have exchanged marital vows with her if he had known that Stella would bring him such future embarrassment.

“My lord, I became utterly frustrated when I found out that Stella was having extra-marital affairs with my plumber, and I made her realise this.

Then, she decided to move out of my house, pack my belongings with her, and abandon our three children,” Mr Balogun said.

During cross-examination, the petitioner said that his wife did not catch him on their matrimonial bed with any woman.

He also denied sending her photographs to anybody.

However, Stella denied any wrongdoing, stating that one of her friends had told lies against her.

“That friend of mine had told Balogun that I’ve been sleeping around, and he began to react negatively to me. He turned me into a punching bag and stopped sleeping in the house. Later on, Balogun started sending my photographs to his girlfriend. My lord, he has remarried with my three children in his care, and they are not properly catered for,” Stella told the court.

The court’s President, S.M. Akintayo delivered judgement and pronounced the marriage dissolved because Balogun and Stella were no longer willing to continue with the union.

She granted the order restraining Stella from harassing, disturbing, threatening and interfering with Balogun’s private life henceforth.

(NAN)

