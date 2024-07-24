President Bola Tinubu has signed into law bills creating two new regional development commissions.

The bills are the North West Development Commission (NWDC), sponsored by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, and the South East Development Commission (SEDC), sponsored by Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu.

The two bills were passed by both chambers in June and transmitted to the president for assent.

President Tinubu signed the bills on Tuesday, according to Mr Kalu, who announced this in a post on social media.

The NWDC is mandated to develop the seven North-west states of Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, and Kaduna.

The SEDC is responsible for the five South-east states of Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Enugu, and Anambra.

The signing of these two bills into law comes amid calls for reducing government agencies to cut down the cost of governance in the country.

Mr Tinubu had earlier announced a plan to implement the Oransaye Report on the review of ministries, departments, and agencies.

In February, the president set up an eight-member committee to review the report and present a position to the government for consideration.

The committee, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, was given a 12-week deadline to ensure that necessary legislative amendments and administrative restructuring were efficiently implemented. However, five months later, there has been no update on the implementation of the report.

