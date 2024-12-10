The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has said that all gates and barriers installed within Lagos metropolis without prior authorisation were illegal and would be removed.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Mr Osiyemi said that any unauthorised gate or barrier should be dismantled within seven days of the announcement.

He stated that failure to comply with the rules would result in enforcement actions which would include removal and penalties, in line with existing regulations.

“The ministry of transportation has observed a surge in the installation of unauthorised gates, particularly in the Lekki axis.

“Many of these gates were erected without the necessary approvals from the ministry, while some approved gates are being mismanaged as residents fail to adhere to the established guidelines.

“This non-compliance poses significant challenges to traffic flow, emergency response access, and overall public safety.

“As such, the ministry is taking a firm stance to address this issue,” he said.

Mr Osiyemi said that compliance with the Lagos State Government’s policy and regulations for gates and barriers was mandatory.

According to him, gates or barriers on public roads must remain fully open for public use between 5.00 a.m. and 10.00 p.m. daily, to ensure interconnectivity and free flow of traffic across the state.

He advised that all approved gates or barriers should be manned by security personnel engaged by the Community Development Associations (CDAs).

“However, between 10.00 p.m. and 5.00 a.m., these gates or barriers may remain closed but must be opened promptly in the event of an emergency to allow free access and exit for first responders,” he said.

Mr Osiyemi urged all residents and CDAs to strictly comply with the laid down guidelines to foster a safe, efficient, and connected transportation network across the state.

According to him, failure to adhere to the guidelines will incur punitive measures.

“All residents in areas with gates and barriers are encouraged to ensure compliance with these regulations to maintain a safe and accessible transportation network across the state.

(NAN)

