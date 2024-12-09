Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has spoken on why his father, Ezekiel Nwifuru, married over 30 wives and has 108 children.

Mr Nwifuru stated this during the weekend at the coronation of his father as the traditional ruler of the newly created Oferekpe Agbaja Autonomous Community, Sun newspaper reported.

Ezekiel initially married over 30 wives, but the number dropped to 19 after some of the wives were delisted from the family for not bearing children.

Of the 19 wives who birthed the 108 children, the newly crowned traditional ruler is currently staying with 17 of his wives.

Meanwhile, Oferekpe Agbaja, comprising 17 villages, was created this year following a law passed by the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

It was carved out of the Agbaja Community.

Why he married 30 wives, fathered 108 children

Mr Nwifuru explained that his 84-year-old father became wealthy unexpectedly through his hard work as a notable farmer, which led to envy, intimidation, and humiliation from members of their Agbaja Community.

The governor said father is a hard working man who had been humiliated by relatives, neighbours, and the entire community due to his success.

He said discrimination and humiliation prompted his father to marry multiple wives as companions and help in achieving his dreams.

“My father’s decision to marry many wives was influenced by the intimidation and humiliation he endured from villagers in his quest for greatness,” he said.

‘Don’t seek revenge’

Mr Nwifuru urged his father to use his position as a traditional ruler to foster peace, equity, and justice within the community, cautioning him not to retaliate against those who wronged him in the past.

“Do not use this revered position to seek revenge or perpetuate injustice. Rather, let it be a symbol of unity, fairness, and service to humanity,” the governor said.

