The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has signed the state’s District Creation Law 2024, which creates 83 new districts.
Mr Fintiri, in a letter to the lawmakers dated 2 December, requested the repeal and re-enactment of the Adamawa state districts creation law 2024 and to provide for matters incidental.
The State House of Assembly deliberated on the bill for a day and passed it on 3 December, and the governor assented to it the following day.
At a closed ceremony at the Government House, Governor Fintiri said the new law was aimed at enhancing governance and addressing security challenges at the grassroots level.
However, observers said the new law is a step towards creating additional emirates with first-class emirs in the state.
The law weakens the influence of the Lamido of Adamawa, Mustapha Barkindo, by reducing the local government areas under his control from eight to three.
The Adamawa emirate covered Hong, Song, Gombi, Fufore, Girei, Yola North, Yola South, and Mayo-Belwa.
Under the new law, it is left with Girei Jimeta and Yola.
Like the Lamido, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who holds the title of Waziri and is a senior kingmaker in the Adamawa emirate, will now exercise emirate authority in three local government areas.
The new law also whittles down the influence of the Emir of Mubi, Abubakar Isa-Ahmadu, who has Michika, Madagali, Mubi North, Mubi South, and Maiha under him.
Also, the Bachama Kingdom, under its paramount ruler, the Hama of Bachama, Homun Daniel-Shaga, now has Numan and Lamurde LGAs.
Ganye emirate has Jada, Ganye, and Toungo, while Demsa chiefdom, with one local government area, has two emirs.
