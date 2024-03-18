The industrial action embarked on by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) grounded academic activities at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria on Monday.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the strike, reports that theatres, lecture halls, libraries and laboratories were under lock and key at Samaru and Kongo campuses of the university.

Power supply and internet services had been off as many scheduled computer-based tests were cancelled at the university.

Mohammed Yunusa, chairman of SSANU, ABU chapter, said the union complied with industrial action in the university.

He said that workers at the Works, Registry and Student Affairs and Bursary Departments had downed tools, adding that it achieved 90 per cent compliance.

The chairman said that members of the union would hold a peaceful protest and a press conference on Tuesday.

“We are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities; we are the custodians of the university’s rules, we are law abiding citizens and we know what it takes to have a peaceful warning strike.

“We have gotten to a point where we cannot sit and watch things as these events are unfolding now. The university system is being run with contributions from all major stakeholders.

“Therefore, it is very unfair for the federal government to say one stakeholder is more important than the other,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the leadership of the unions directed its members to embark on a warning strike from 18 March.

It said that the action is in fulfilment of the earlier ultimatum issued to the government over the unpaid withheld salaries of their members.

Activities paralysed in Yola university

Meanwhile, the seven-day warning strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), also paralysed academic activities at the Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola.

Michael Omokoro, the Chairman of the union, said the action was to press home for their demands including payment of four months withheld salaries, among others.

He said the shutdown would affect water supply, electricity, internet, and all other services rendered by members of the association.

“Basically it is about our four months withheld salaries, the 35 per cent wage increment, the N35,000 palliative that stopped at January, the reconstitution of Governing Councils, etc.

“During the seven days, there will be no light, water supply, clinic, ICT and all other services because we have withdrawn our members,” Mr Omokoro said. (NAN)

