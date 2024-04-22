Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on other All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants to give him the needed support to win the forthcoming governorship election.

Mr Aiyedatiwa was, early on Monday, declared winner of the highly contested primaries for the ticket of the APC ahead of the November election.

The election was contested by 15 other aspirants in the direct primaries mode. But after the tally, the Usman Ododo-led seven-man committee declared Mr Aiyedatiwa as the winner.

The election was largely criticised as marred by irregularities, with elections not held in many areas. Elections had to be repeated in Okitipupa Local Government Area, while no result was presented by Ifedore Local Government Area due to violent disruptions.

Just before the announcement of the results, the other aspirants rejected the outcome, saying it would not stand.

However, in an acceptance address on Monday, Mr Aiyedatiwa urged the aspirants to jettison their grievances and unite the party against the opposition on 16 November.

“The internally orchestrated heavy politics within our party, APC, in search of our flag-bearer in the forthcoming gubernatorial election has come to a conclusion today with the emergence of a candidate as declared by the Governorship Primary Election Committee, under the chairmanship of Usman Ododo, the Governor of Kogi State,” he said.

“Let me at this time acknowledge and thank all the aspirants who threw their hats into the ring in the family contest to be the flag-bearer: Mayowa Akinfolarin, l Olusola Oke, Jimoh Ibrahim, Wale Akinterinwa, Isaac D. Kekemeke, Gbenga Edema, Ohunyeye Olamide Felix, Olujimi Odimayo, Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Morayo Lebi, Diran Iyantan, Francis Faduyile, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Funmilayo Waheed Adekojo and Funke Omogoroye.

“Your participation has created so much awareness within and outside our party. You mobilised our members and removed apathy. You have also brought in numerous new members to the party. All of these have enriched our democracy and strengthened our party in the state,” he added.

Mr Aiyedatiwa noted that democracy sometimes, after a contest like this, comes with discordant tunes.

He counselled that this was not the time to hold grudges against anyone, but for everyone to come together to work for the success of the party so as to remain in power.

“We will all gain in this party, though at different times, if we keep faith. I salute your courage and keen interest in leading the state towards development. It is your right and you are qualified and worthy members of our party,” he said.

Mr Aiyedatiwa said he wholeheartedly accepted his election as the candidate of the party.

“Now, more than ever before, the greatness of Ondo State is what matters the most.

“I, therefore, request that we all join hands together in building the future that we all yearn for in Ondo State. There is infrastructure to be built, better healthcare services to be delivered; fair justice to be served; qualitative education to be ensured; civil servants to be trained and motivated; security of lives and properties to be strengthened; enabling environment to be created for businesses to thrive and attract investors,” he said.

The other aspirants are yet to formally react to the outcome of the primaries as announced by the committee.

Rotimi Ogunleye, a leader of the Olusola Oke Campaign organisation said a reaction is being prepared and would soon be made available.

