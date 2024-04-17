Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in the meeting ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Thursday in Abuja.

The governors are meeting behind closed-doors at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro District of the nation’s capital.

Governors sighted at the meeting are Similaye Fubara (Rivers), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Douye Diri (Bayelsa) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) who is the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

The newly-appointed Deputy Governor of Edo State, Omobayo Godwin, is also in attendance.

It was gathered that the other governors are being expected. They are Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

Although, it is not clear what the agenda of the meeting is, a source said it was convened to ratify the governors’ position on the leadership of the party ahead of the meeting of the National Caucus tonight and that of the National Executive Committee (NEC) scheduled for Thursday.

It was learnt that the governors would specifically discuss the fate of the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, who has been in office since 2023 following the exit of the former chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The meeting is coming a few hours after the National Working Committee(NWC) of the party passed a vote of confidence on Mr Damagum.

It was speculated that the acting chairman may be removed by NEC while the tenure of the leadership of the party in 26 states will be reviewed.

Some members of the party have been calling for the resignation of Mr Damagum.

It is believed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike is supporting Mr Damagum to retain his seat.

Some members of the PDP in the House of Representatives had earlier demanded his removal as leader of the party.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, a member of the House from Imo State, and five other members made the demand, which other members of the party’s caucus in the lower chamber discountenanced.

