The Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA) has said 82 Chibok girls remain unaccounted for after a decade in captivity, attributing their continued ordeal to the government’s inaction.

The President of KADA, Dauda Iliya, stated this during the 10th-year commemoration of the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) campaign on Sunday in Abuja.

The figure released by the association, however, conflicts with another one put at 91.

Mr Iliya urged authorities to confront the lingering trauma and offer solace to the affected families and communities.

He recounted the tragic events of 14 April 2014 when hundreds of girls were abducted, leaving an enduring scar on the nation’s conscience.

He said despite the return of 194 girls, the fate of 82 others remains unknown, leaving their families and communities in anguish.

Mr Iliya highlighted what he perceived as a lack of progress by successive governments in addressing the ongoing insecurity in the North-east, particularly in Chibok.

He emphasised the urgent need for decisive action to secure the release of the remaining girls and provide closure to this traumatic chapter.

He said, “We, the Kibaku, are deeply disappointed with the pervasive failure by successive governments since 2014 to rescue all our daughters for a decade and the apparent lack of interest by consecutive governments in bringing the matter of insecurity and banditry in the North-east, especially Chibok land, to an end.

“The saddest part for us as a people in this saga is that the official narrative from the Borno state government seems always to take precedence, the centre stage and most believed and many times even amplified by some sections of the media without fact-checking; rather than the objective and verifiable truth as expressed by the parents as well as the community and other interested parties involved.

“Even our daughters that escaped within the last three years, until very recently, have been secretly kept in a so-called ‘transit camp’ in Maiduguri along with the Boko Haram terrorists. Following the persistence and insistence by some of the parents to see their returnee daughters, the government of Borno State under the leadership of Prof Zulum, the Kibaku community now seeks answers to the following questions from the BOSG as a matter of urgency.”

Questions for the Borno government

Mr Iliya posed some questions to the Borno State Government (BOSG) on the rehabilitation and reintegration of rescued girls. He asked

– What legal basis does the BOSG cite for the controversial “marriages” between returnee girls and alleged “repentant terrorists?

– How are the voices of the girls and their families being considered in decisions regarding their future?

– What measures are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of the girls, both in Maiduguri and upon their return to Chibok?

He said the community is determined to hold authorities accountable for their actions and secure justice for their daughters.

In addition to the pressing questions, Mr Iliya said KADA had issued a series of demands to both the BOSG and the federal government, including the immediate release of rescued Chibok girls to their families.

Other demands are a formal apology from the BOSG for the unlawful cohabitation of rescued girls with alleged terrorists, enhanced support for girls’ education and well-being, including access to counselling and vocational training, and upgrading of Chibok Senior Secondary School to provide better facilities and support for students.

Mr Iliya thanked the security agencies, especially those in the field, and the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement for keeping the issue in the media spotlight.

48 Chibok girls’ parents are dead

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson of the Strategy Committee for BringBackOurGirls (BBOG), Florence Ozor, stated that 48 parents of the girls have died without setting eyes on their daughters.

She said many of the parents died as a result of the heart-wrenching news of their missing children amidst government negligence.

“Today, as we communicate the reality that 48 parents of our abducted girls have passed on with the throbbing pain of not knowing the whereabouts of their daughters, we reiterate our call that the government must live up to its responsibility of returning the #ChibokGirls and all abducted citizens to their rightful homes,” she said.

Ms Ozor reiterated the association’s plea for accountability and decisive action from the authorities.

BBOG demands

She said BBOG demands that the federal government include the recognition of the “Parents of Missing #ChibokGirls Association” and a commitment to transparency in rescue operations.

Furthermore, the movement urged collaboration with affected families to formulate strategies for closure, alongside redesigning the Government Secondary School in Chibok.

“Announce Recognition of the Organisation, “Parents of Missing #ChibokGirls Association” and Inaugurate Quarterly Accountability Meetings with Federal Government Inter-Agency High-Level Team under the Chairmanship of the President.”

“Publish the Status Report on Rescue of the 91 Still in Boko Haram Captivity: The Federal Government led by the Presidency should immediately publish a detailed update on the rescue of our remaining missing girls in print, electronic and social media for wide dissemination.”

“Publish Detailed Status Report on the Debrief, Rehabilitation, Reintegration and Education of Rescued Girls: The Federal and Borno State Governments publish a status report on the debrief, rehabilitation, reintegration, and education of the rescued girls in the custody of the Borno State government.”

“Publish and Disclose all Investigation Panel Reports on #ChibokGirls: The Federal Government should be consistent with FGN membership of the global Open Government Partnership- OGP immediately publish and disclose the facts and findings of all investigation Panel reports into the abduction of the Chibok girls.”

“Announce Plans for the Arrest and Successful Prosecution of all Persons Indicted in the *Sabo Report* for Negligence Leading to the Abduction and Failure to Launch Swift Search and Rescue Operation within 48 Hours of Abduction, respectively.”

“Account for Budgeted Sums and Expenditures for Welfare of ChibokGirls: The Federal and Borno State Governments should publish an account of all funds appropriated and disbursed for the welfare of the abducted #ChibokGirls and their parents over the last ten years,” she said.

In a remark, a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the remaining girls are reunited with their parents.

She said many patriots committed to this cause have died without completing their mission.

She added that the government should expedite actions to reunite Leah Sharibu of the Dapchi girls, who are still missing, with her family.

