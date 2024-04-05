The electricity regulator, NERC, has imposed sanctions on the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for wrongly applying the new electricity tariffs on some residents of the Nigerian capital.
The sanctions include a N200 million fine and a directive that the wrongly billed customers should be appropriately refunded.
The sanctions were announced in a Friday statement by the NERC management following complaints by several Auja residents who tried to buy electricity units days after a tariff increase was announced.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the tariff increase was, according to NERC, meant for customers on Band A, who enjoy about 20 hours of electricity daily. However, Abuja residents on other bands who tried to buy electricity units were also made to pay the new charges although the AEDC has apologised and described the situation as an error.
Details later…
