The Defence Headquarters says troops neutralised no fewer than 2,352 terrorists, apprehended 2,308 and rescued 1,241 kidnapped hostages in different operations nationwide between January and March.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known on Thursday in Abuja while giving an update on military operations across the country.

Mr Buba said some of the terrorist commanders killed were Abu Bilal Minuki, aka Abubakar Mainok, the Head of Is-Al Furqan Province of ISGS and ISWAP, and Haruna Isiya Boderi.

He added that some terrorist commanders who operated in Birnin Gwari forest, Kaduna State, and along the Abuja-Kaduna highway were killed by troops on 21 February.

He listed those eliminated to include Kachallah Damina, who was neutralised in March alongside more than 50 combatants, Kachallah Alhaji Dayi, Kachallah Idi (Namaidaro), Kachallah Kabiru (Doka), Kachallah Azarailu (Farin-Ruwa), Kachallah Balejo, Kachallah Ubangida, and Alhaji Baldu, among others.

He said the feat was achieved through synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves.

”For instance, immediately upon acquisition of vital targets, fighter jets are scrambled to carry out major bombarding raids on significant terrorist enclaves”, the defence spokesperson said.

Mr Buba added that troops equally conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and offensives against terrorists.

He said the attacks and offensive actions by troops between January and March resulted in the recovery of 2,847 weapons and 58,492 ammunition while oil thieves were denied more than N20 billion returns.

The breakdown of the weapons and ammunition seized include 1,497 AK-47 rifles, 33,878 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 12,698 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 948 assorted arms and 5,520 assorted ammo.

”Others are 21,573,310 litres of stolen crude oil, 2,723,430 litres of illegally refined AGO, 53,300 litres of DPK and 52,730 litres of PMS among other item.

”The foregoing demonstrates that ongoing operations are effective and result-oriented.

”Accordingly, the military is raising the bar in the prosecution of the war, and citizens will continue to witness the incremental effectiveness and efficiency of the armed forces”, he said.

(NAN)

