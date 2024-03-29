The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says at least 170 incidents of electrical installation vandalism were reported within two years and two months in the South-east.

The company also said about 135 suspected vandals were arrested and handed over to the police at different stations, out of which over 100 have been charged to court from January 2022 till date.

This was made known by the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, in a statement on Thursday.

Arrest of suspected vandals

Mr Ezeh said that last week, a couple identified as Ebuka Umeh was arrested by members of Isuorji community neighbourhood security in Orlu, Imo State, when Umeh’s wife was attempting to pick up the vandalised items from a distribution substation with their motorcycle.

He said the couple attacked the EEDC substation for three days.

According to him, in his confessional statement, Mr Umeh testified that the vandalised items were sold to scrap dealers.

“The suspects were handed over to Orlu Police Division for proper investigation while effort is on to arrest the scrap dealers,” he said.

Mr Ezeh said a suspected vandal, identified as Chukwuebuka Ezike, who hails from Umunachi in Orsu Local Government Area, Imo State, was recently arrested by Umuezinachi community neighbourhood watch while he was cutting aluminium conductor around Orie Uguiri Market.

“At Amachi-Izhia, Ebonyi State, Joseph Ajagbo was arrested by members of the Electricity Committee for vandalising nine spans of aluminium conductors in their community while two of his gang members escaped.

“The suspects have been handed over to the respective police formations for proper investigation and possible prosecution,” he said.

‘Major challenge’

Mr Ezeh lamented the spate of vandalism in the EEDC network in the South-east, adding that it was a major challenge to the smooth operations of the company.

He stressed that the company would not relent in its resolve to prosecute arrested suspects and go all out to fish out receivers of vandalised items as they remained the motivation for the vandals.

He noted that it has become difficult for the company to fund the replacement of vandalised infrastructure and that “the development is affecting service delivery to customers.”

Mr Ezeh appreciated the various communities committed to joining with EEDC to curtail the activities of vandals. He called on others to do the same.

“Customers are advised to be vigilant and not allow installations within their neighbourhood to be vandalised, as they will be inconvenienced once this happens,” he added.

(NAN)

