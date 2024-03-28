Six Labour Party (LP) Enugu State House of Assembly members have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They made their defection known on Thursday in Enugu in a letter read by the Speaker of the Assembly, Uche Ugwu, during plenary.

The defectors include the Majority Leader, Johnson Ani (Enugu North); the Chief Whip, Ejike Eze, (Igbo-Eze North 1); and the Deputy Chief Whip, Princess Ugwu (Enugu South Rural).

Others are Pius Ezugwu (Nsukka East); Williams Amuka (Igbo-Etiti West); and Osita Eze (Oji River).

In the letters, the defectors said their defection resulted from irreconcilable division and incessant crisis within the LP at the national level and across all the state chapters.

They regretted that the party had evolved into perpetual discord with various factions embroiled in legal battles, undermining its ability to effectively serve the people’s interest.

According to them, the LP, once considered a beacon of hope for progressive ideas, has regrettably become synonymous with internal squabbles, thereby reducing its capacity to fulfil the aspirations of the electorates.

They cited the cases of Julius Abure and Limido Apapa factions as well as the national treasurer as some of the divisions within the party.

They expressed the hope that the PDP would give them the platform to continue serving their people’s interests and thanked the LP’s leadership for their support.

The defectors also acknowledge that the letters were sent to the speaker’s office by themselves, adding that they would work wholeheartedly for the progress of their new party in Enugu State.

In his remark, the Speaker welcomed the defectors into the PDP and promised that they would be carried along in the legislative activities of the House.

With the defection, the PDP now has the majority in the House with 17 members, while the LP has six members.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

