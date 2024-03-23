The Nigerian Army troops have killed five terrorists and rescued 78 persons held hostage by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) in the North-east region.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a major general disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the Combat Team (CT) of the 7 Division of the army, on Friday, conducted an aggressive clearance patrol and successfully cleared six villages.

He said during the operation, the CT came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them in a gun battle. They eliminated five of them and rescued 78 hostages.

“During the operation, the CT came in contact with the terrorists and fiercely engaged them in a gun battle, eliminating five of the terrorists. The valiant troops also rescued 78 persons, comprising 35 women and 43 children held hostage by the terrorists.

“The enclaves and villages cleared by the CT include Ngurusoye, Sabon Gari, Mairamri 1 and 2, Bula Dalo, and Bula Dalo extension. Other areas also cleared are Yamanci and Gargaji general areas. Items recovered are one terrorists’ flag, a mobile phone belonging to the terrorists. The rescued victims are in custody for preliminary investigation and profiling,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

