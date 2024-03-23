Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has said his administration will begin the generation and distribution of electricity in the state by the end of 2026.

Mr Mbah spoke on Saturday during a Town Hall meeting with residents of the state at the old Government Lodge in Enugu.

The governor said that the plan to generate electricity in the state was intended to address the problems associated with poor power supply to businesses and residents of the state.

He said the state government will soon inaugurate Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission to drive the initiative to completion.

Mr Mbah explained that his administration decided to explore opportunities provided by the power reform in Nigeria which culminated in the movement of electricity to the concurrent legislative list.

“Electricity is a major infrastructural requirement for industrial development. We are going to set up the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission as we tackle all legal and regulatory issues in actualising the objective,” he said.

“Working with the private sector, we shall generate and distribute electricity in Enugu by the end of 2026,” Mr Mbah added.

The governor said the state government would build transmitter lines in order to handle power distribution in the state.

“People can come here to buy and distribute power. Our desire is to ensure we have a steady power supply to businesses and households in Enugu,” he stated.

No hike in tax rate in Enugu

Mr Mbah also refuted claims that his administration increased the tax rate in Enugu State.

The governor said his administration only expanded the tax net to accommodate businesses that have not been paying tax for years in the state

He added that payment of tax in the state had been digitalised to avoid bottlenecks and challenges associated with payment of taxes.

