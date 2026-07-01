The Plateau State Peace Committee has formally adopted the report of a subcommittee chaired by former Governor Joshua Dariye as the framework for addressing the state’s persistent security challenges and advancing reconciliation, the state government announced on Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the committee unanimously adopted the report during a meeting convened by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, describing it as “a working document that will guide the implementation of practical measures towards lasting peace, unity, and development in the state.”

According to the commissioner, the committee also resolved that the government should begin preparations for Plateau Resolve 2.0, a broad-based dialogue expected to bring together communities across the state to strengthen reconciliation, social cohesion and mutual understanding.

Mrs Ramnap said the committee further directed the state government to review security and policing initiatives introduced by previous administrations to identify measures that could be incorporated into the implementation framework.

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She added that the Dariye-led committee would submit additional recommendations on issues requiring further attention, while discussions on the longstanding indigene-settler question would continue because of its constitutional implications and importance to lasting peace.

The committee also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to implementing the recommendations in collaboration with traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, security agencies, development partners and citizens.

Those present at the meeting included former governors of the state, the chairman of the Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs, leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), women and youth representatives, and civil society groups.

Follow-up to Tinubu meeting

The latest decision follows a series of steps initiated after a high-powered Plateau delegation met President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on 27 April 2026 to discuss the state’s worsening security situation following deadly attacks in several communities.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Governor Mutfwang subsequently inaugurated the Dariye-led strategic committee to harmonise issues raised during the Abuja meeting, identify areas requiring federal intervention, and recommend practical measures to restore peace.

On 29 June, the governor received the committee’s two-volume report and described it as a strategic roadmap for addressing Plateau’s security and socio-political challenges. He said President Tinubu had directed the state to intensify efforts to achieve lasting peace and announced plans to broaden consultations by presenting the report to a broader assembly of stakeholders.

Security overhaul

The adoption of the report also comes days after the Plateau State Government announced a restructuring of its security architecture.

READ ALSO: Governor Mutfwang overhauls Plateau security team

As previously reported by PREMIUM TIMES, Governor Mutfwang on 30 June appointed retired Brigadier General Nash Yakubu as Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, redeployed retired Brigadier General Gakji Shipi Goshwe to coordinate the Safe School Programme, and named retired Major General Bala Isandu as Special Adviser on Security.

The appointments were announced hours after gunmen attacked a mining site in Nyango, Gyel District of Jos South Local Government Area, killing three people and injuring two others, underscoring continuing security concerns despite ongoing government interventions.

The latest resolutions by the Peace Committee represent another stage in the state’s effort to complement security operations with dialogue, institutional reforms and broader stakeholder engagement in pursuit of a lasting solution to Plateau’s recurring violence.