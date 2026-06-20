The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has rescued a 15-year-old girl, allegedly abducted in Ewohimi, Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State and arrested two suspects in connection with the incident.

The NSCDC Commandant in Edo, Saidi Akintayo, disclosed this on Saturday at a news conference in Benin.

Mr Akintayo said the victim, Glory Odigie, was rescued through an intelligence-driven operation carried out by operatives of the command.

He said the command received a report on 19 June from one Odion Odigie that his younger sister had gone out the previous day to purchase a phone charging cord but failed to return home.

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According to him, the family subsequently received calls from unidentified persons claiming that the teenager had been abducted and demanding a ransom of N800,000.

“The callers also warned the family against informing security agencies,” he said.

Mr Akintayo said the command immediately activated intelligence and operational mechanisms to locate the victim and identify those responsible.

“During the operation, strategic communication and intelligence gathering were sustained while our officers explored available investigative leads.

“Through a combination of technical analysis, community intelligence and tactical deployment, useful information was generated which pointed operatives to persons of interest within the locality,” he said.

The commandant said investigations led to the arrest of Freedom Saturday, 16, who subsequently provided information that led to the arrest of Thankgod Oriabor, 21, at Oghu Community, Ewohimi, where the victim was successfully rescued.

Mr Akintayo said the suspects remained in custody while investigations continued.

“The matter will be transferred for further investigation and handled in accordance with the law,” he said.

The commandant commended officers involved in the operation for their professionalism and timely response.

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He also lauded the Edo State Government for supporting security agencies and strengthening security architecture across the state.

Mr Akintayo further commended sister security agencies for intelligence sharing and operational collaboration.

He warned criminals that Edo remains “hostile to all forms of criminality”, and reiterated the command’s commitment to intelligence-driven operations aimed at bringing offenders to justice.

He also urged residents to support security agencies with timely and credible information, stressing that security remains a collective responsibility.

(NAN)