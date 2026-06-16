The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on the Katsina State Government to provide a separate entrance and clearly demarcate facilities adjoining its permanent orientation camp in the state, citing security concerns amid rising insecurity in parts of northern Nigeria.

The appeal was made on Monday by the Katsina State NYSC Coordinator, Evans Okwor, during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch “B” Stream I corps members deployed to the state.

Mr Okwor said the current arrangement, in which the NYSC camp shares access with the state-owned Youth Craft Village and other government facilities, poses security challenges and fails to meet the operational protocols prescribed by the scheme’s national headquarters.

“In view of the increasing scare of insecurity in the country, we appeal for the restructuring of the orientation camp to create a separate entrance gate for the NYSC to access the camp,” he said.

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“This will help us to have control over entrance into the orientation camp. The present situation where we share entrance with some state agencies is infringing on security protocols as structured by the NYSC Directorate Headquarters.”

The Katsina orientation camp is located along the Katsina–Daura Road and serves thousands of corps members posted to the state annually.

Infrastructure challenges

Beyond security concerns, Mr Okwor also highlighted infrastructure deficiencies in the camp, particularly the condition of the male hostels.

According to him, while some renovation work has been carried out on the female hostels, the male hostels remain in poor condition, limiting the camp’s ability to comfortably accommodate increasing numbers of corps members.

He urged the state government to sustain investments in camp infrastructure to improve the welfare and safety of participants during orientation exercises.

Despite the challenges, the coordinator commended the state government, security agencies and other stakeholders for their continued support of the NYSC scheme.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to its core mandate of fostering national unity and community development through programmes in education, healthcare, rural development and social mobilisation.

Security concerns in Katsina

The request comes amid ongoing security challenges in parts of Katsina, one of Nigeria’s frontline states in the fight against banditry and kidnapping.

Although security has improved in several areas following sustained military operations and the deployment of local security initiatives such as the Community Watch Corps established by Governor Dikko Radda’s administration, incidents of armed attacks and abductions continue to be reported in some rural communities.

In recent weeks, security concerns in the state were heightened following the abduction of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and his wife in Matazu Local Government Area. The retired military officer later died while in captivity, prompting fresh military operations against bandit groups operating in the area.

Governor warns corps members against social vices

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Dikko Radda urged the 1,130 corps members deployed to the state to conduct themselves responsibly and avoid activities that could undermine national unity and public peace.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Surajo Yazid Abubakar, the governor warned against involvement in cultism, drug abuse, cybercrime, religious extremism and ethnic intolerance.

He encouraged the corps members to embrace their host communities, respect local customs and traditions, and serve diligently throughout their one-year national service.

Mr Radda also challenged them to initiate projects that would positively impact their host communities and contribute to national development.

“You are expected to be ambassadors of unity, discipline and good character wherever you are posted,” the governor said.

The 2026 Batch “B” Stream I orientation exercise commenced nationwide this month, with corps members undergoing the mandatory three-week orientation programme before deployment to their various places of primary assignment.