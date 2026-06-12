FIFA has confirmed that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will be unavailable for the Black Stars’ opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Canadian authorities refused his visa application.

The decision means the 32-year-old midfielder will miss Ghana’s Group L clash against Panama in Toronto on 17 June, dealing a significant blow to the four-time African champions ahead of their tournament opener.

In a statement first reported by The Athletic, FIFA clarified that the world football governing body had no role in the visa decision.

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as the Canadian government has refused his visa application.

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“FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

Blow for Ghana

Partey was named in Ghana’s World Cup squad earlier this month and travelled with his teammates to the United States as preparations intensified for the tournament jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to The Athletic, the midfielder arrived in Washington, D.C. with the Ghana squad on 4 June before the team moved to its training base in Rhode Island.

While he cannot enter Canada for the Panama fixture, Partey remains eligible to feature in Ghana’s remaining group matches in the United States, including the encounter against England at Gillette Stadium in Boston on 23 June and the final group game against Croatia in Philadelphia on 27 June.

Immigration rules cited

The Athletic reported that Canada’s immigration regulations state that “if you have committed or been convicted of a crime, you may not be allowed into Canada.”

Partey has been charged in the United Kingdom but has pleaded not guilty to all allegations against him.

According to reports, the former Arsenal midfielder was charged by London’s Metropolitan Police in July 2025 with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in September 2025.

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He was later charged with two additional counts of rape in February 2026 and again entered not guilty pleas in April.

The case is expected to be heard at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Canada’s position

Before the World Cup, Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) explained its approach to tournament participants in comments reported by The Athletic.

“Without any signed consent form, it is not possible for IRCC to provide details regarding any individual situation.

“We can, however, state that the safety and security of Canadians is our priority as we welcome FIFA World Cup participants and visitors from around the world. That is why IRCC applies its rules consistently and without exception, regardless of nationality, profile, or role in the tournament.

“IRCC officers are trained decision makers who assess an individual’s eligibility and admissibility in accordance with Canadian immigration laws. If they believe that an individual could pose a security risk, they may decide to deny them entry.”

For Ghana, the immediate focus will now shift to navigating their opening World Cup fixture without one of their most experienced players as they seek a positive start against Panama.