A resident has been killed and two women abducted by suspected bandits at a Fulani settlement in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident occurred on Monday night in the Sodo/Sawmill area on the outskirts of Lafiagi, according to information reported by The PUNCH.

Quoting community sources, The PUNCH reported that the attackers attacked the settlement at about 8 p.m.

The newspaper reported that the gunmen were believed to have targeted a prominent Fulani leader in the community but could not locate him during the operation.

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The attackers subsequently abducted two women identified as wives of the Fulani leader, according to the report.

Confirming the incident, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, said one resident was killed while two women were abducted.

“Yes, one man was killed while two women, 25 and 35 years of age, who are wives of the Seriki Fulani, were abducted,” Mr Adekimi was quoted as saying.

The police commissioner said preliminary investigations indicated that the attackers were searching for the Fulani leader, identified as an Ardo.

“The attackers targeted the Fulani leader, Ardo. And for now, we are still on their trail because before we got there, the military had repelled them before they ran into the forest, but we are on their trail,” he said.

Growing attacks in Kwara North

The latest incident adds to a series of attacks recorded across Kwara North in recent months.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 25 May that suspected terrorists attacked Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area, setting part of the emir’s palace ablaze and abducting 10 persons, including wives and children of the traditional ruler.

Days later, reports emerged that the abductors had demanded ransom for the victims, while security agencies intensified rescue operations across the area.

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The state has also witnessed attacks on farmers, rural communities and travellers along forest corridors linking Kwara to neighbouring states.

In response, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq recently met with the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, while the police announced the deployment of additional tactical teams to vulnerable communities.

Security agencies have yet to provide further details on Monday’s attack beyond the confirmation by the police commissioner.