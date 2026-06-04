The Osun State Government has announced that the chairman of the ruling Accord party in the state, Asimiyu Ajibola, was shot on Wednesday night.

“Suspected gunmen on Wednesday night fired several shots at the Chairman of the Accord for Osogbo local government Hon Asimiyu Ajibola (aka Baba Isila) and his friends,” the state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said in a statement.

“Though the chairman narrowly escaped being killed during the attack, he is currently on the danger list, receiving treatment at the Uniosun Teaching hospital, Osogbo.”

Osogbo, the Osun State capital, is expected to be one of the most contested areas in the August governorship election in the state.

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The incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, of the Accord party, is seeking a second term but faces stiff challenges from the APC and the ADC.

In his Thursday statement, Mr Alimi called on the police to investigate the attack.

“We are therefore calling on the police to carry out their investigation, professionally, without fear or favour in unearthing the masterminds of the attack, which, from all available indices, has elements of political colourations,” he wrote.

Read the full statement below.

OSOGBO – 04/06/2026 – Osunstate.gov.ng

Suspected gunmen on Wednesday night fired several shots at the Chairman of the Accord for Osogbo local government Hon Asimiyu Ajibola (aka Baba Isila) and his friends.

The attack which reportedly occurred around 9:50pm in the evening, caused panic among the residents in and around the Osogbo Community Bank axis of MDS Osogbo, the Osun State Capital, where the gun wielding men repeatedly shot the car of the party chairman and his friends in their blue colour Toyota Corolla car .

Though the Chairman narrowly escaped being killed during the attack, he is currently on the danger list, receiving treatment at the Uniosun Teaching hospital, Osogbo.

Narrating how the assailants carried out the attack in a commando like operation at MDS area of Osogbo last night, one of the co-occupants of the bullet riddled Toyota Corolla car said ” We were coming from the MDS area,Osogbo last night at about 9:50 pm and all of a sudden, the gun wielding men chased and released volley of bullets on all of us in the car.

“However, we managed to escape to the Dugbe Divisional Police Headquarters in Osogbo where we ran for protection before the assailants retreated and ran away.

“We equally reported the matter to the police. After reporting the matter, we rushed the seriously wounded Hon. Asimiyu Ajibola to Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo where he is currently receiving medical attention”, one of the victims narrated.

Reacting to the development which he condemned in strong terms, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi urged the police not to leave any stone unturned in unearthing the masterminds of the dastardly act.

According to Alimi,” it is an unfortunate incident which should not be allowed to go uninvestigated. The culprits must be brought to book.

“We are therefore calling on the police to carry out their investigation, professionally, without fear or favour in unearthing the masterminds of the attack, which from all available indices,has elements of political colorations”, Hon Alimi was quoted in his reaction to the attack.

E SIGNED

Oluomo Kolapo Alimi,

The Hon Commissioner, Information and Public Enlightenment,