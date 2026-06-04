Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued a woman and her six-month-old child, following a kidnapping incident in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Hassan Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday,

Mr Abdullahi said the two were rescued after troops responded to a distress call and pursued the kidnappers.

Mr Abdullahi said the incident occurred late on Wednesday when armed men invaded a residence near Solid Rock School in the Ijalu area of Egbe and abducted five family members.

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According to him, the victims included the woman, her infant child and three others.

“Upon receiving the distress report, troops immediately mobilized in conjunction with members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), launching a pursuit operation along the terrorists’ withdrawal route,” he said.

The army spokesperson said sustained pressure from the troops and local vigilantes forced the kidnappers to abandon Adekemi Idowu and her six-month-old child near the Oro axis before fleeing into the surrounding area.

He added that the rescued victims were safely reunited with their family, while security operatives have continued search operations to rescue the remaining captives and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The latest rescue comes amid intensified military operations against kidnappers and other criminal groups across Kogi State.

As earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, troops of the 12 Brigade recently rescued 23 kidnapped passengers along the Ayegunle-Bunu Road in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area after suspected gunmen blocked the highway and abducted travellers in the early hours of 1 June.

The military said two persons were killed and five others injured during the attack, while troops recovered abandoned vehicles and forced the kidnappers to release dozens of captives during a pursuit operation.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported on Tuesday that three youths from Plateau State, identified as Kweti Jonathan Menje, Habila Sunday and Samuel, were abducted while travelling through Kogi State after returning from a business trip to Akure, Ondo State.

Their abductors reportedly demanded N30 million ransom for their release.

In recent weeks, military operations in the state have also led to the rescue of victims abducted from the Daarul-Kitab Islamic Orphanage in Zariagi, Lokoja Local Government Area, as well as the arrest of a suspected ammunition courier allegedly linked to terrorist networks operating in the North-central region.

The Nigerian Army said it remains committed to protecting lives and property and urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing security operations.

Security agencies have intensified surveillance and search efforts across parts of Kogi State as authorities seek to curb the rising wave of kidnappings and violent attacks affecting communities and major highways.