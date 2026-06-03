The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has alerted Nigerians to a fraudulent social media post promoting a purported free portal for correcting National Identification Number (NIN) records.

This is contained in a public advisory on the commission’s X handle on Tuesday.

The commission in the advisory described the message and its accompanying links as a phishing scheme aimed at stealing personal information from unsuspecting members of the public.

It advised Nigerians to disregard the post and avoid clicking on any suspicious links claiming to offer free modification of NIN details.

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The commission said that all requests for updates or corrections to NIN records should be carried out only through its approved self-service platform accessible via the official NIMC portal.

It urged citizens to rely on its verified communication channels for information relating to NIN enrolment, modifications and other identity management services.

According to NIMC, the portal being circulated online has no connection with the commission and should not be trusted.

The commission reassured Nigerians that the National Identity Database remained secure and protected against unauthorised access.

“We assure citizens that the National Identity Database is secure and fully protected,” NIMC said.

The commission urged the public to remain vigilant and refrain from engaging with suspicious online links.

It reiterated its commitment to protecting citizens’ identity data and maintaining the integrity of the country’s identity management system.

It further encouraged members of the public to report any suspicious messages, websites or activities falsely claiming affiliation with the commission to the appropriate authorities.

(NAN)