The Nigeria Police Force has arrested two suspects after raiding a facility allegedly used for illegal arms fabrication and the production of narcotic-laced snacks in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The police said the operation, carried out late Saturday on Itu road in Uyo, followed intelligence reports that illicit chin-chin snacks mixed with Indian hemp were being produced and distributed from the location.

According to a statement issued on 16 March by the command’s spokesperson, Timfon John, operatives stormed the premises at about 9 p.m. and discovered the site was also functioning as a clandestine workshop for fabricating and modifying firearms.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said items recovered from the facility include eight refilled cartridges, six expended cartridges, a bag of gunpowder, refilling pellets, a pack of striking pins, and a rifle butt.

Police also recovered filing, cutting and drilling machines allegedly used for weapon fabrication, along with cutting stones, assorted saws and two machetes.

Other items found at the scene include substances suspected to be Indian hemp, packets of chin-chin believed to be laced with the drug, two pairs of black military boots with belts and a jacket, a laptop computer, and three live turtles suspected to be used for charms.

The police identified the suspects as Marsodi John and Koabasi Marsodi, also known as “Five,” both from Uya Oron in Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

According to the police, a preliminary investigation indicates that Mr Marsodi, a graduate of Animal Science from the University of Uyo, allegedly operated the illegal facility.

Police said the suspect confessed to producing narcotic-laced chin-chin and modifying firearms, including cutting long guns into shorter, concealable weapons.

The police said the suspects are currently in custody while investigators are tracking down other members of the criminal network mentioned during interrogation.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, said the operation was part of “Operation Zero Black Spots,” an ongoing crackdown on criminal hideouts, illegal arms production centres and drug networks across the state.