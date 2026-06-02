Controversial singer Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola has responded to an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations linked to naira abuse.

Although the official invitation letter hasn’t been published on the agency’s social media pages, the “Spider-Man” crooner confirmed in a series of videos posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday that he had received the letter.

He stated that the anti-graft agency invited him over alleged Naira abuse linked to activities at his son’s naming ceremony held in May.

Portable maintained that he would not honour the invitation until the commission met certain conditions.

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The “Zazzu Zeh” hitmaker said, “Before anyone invites me anywhere, the person usually sends me money. But now that the invitation is from the EFCC, I will send my lawyer in my place. I have already spoken with my lawyer, and he said Nigeria is currently in a difficult state. He said his children are at home and unable to attend school because of kidnapping and insecurity.

“He also said people are not at peace mentally, so I should give him until September. In September, we will honour the EFCC invitation. They sent me a letter because of my child’s naming ceremony. What exactly did I do wrong? Normally, people pay me before I honour invitations. EFCC, I am not running from you. I am at home protecting my family because Nigeria is not peaceful.”

Oppress

Furthermore, the 32-year-old described the anti-graft agency’s invitation letter as oppressive.

He also alleged that the EFCC failed to go after bandits who were killing innocent Nigerians, abusing the naira, and committing crimes with money.

“Instead, they chose to send letters to Zazzu. President Tinubu, this is when I need your help. I have been supporting you and working for you. Please do not allow the EFCC to tarnish my image. The EFCC wants to intimidate me. I am not Nigeria’s problem. I am not involved in fraud, theft, or money laundering. They accused me of abusing the naira.

“If the EFCC unlawfully arrests me, I have people who will stand by me. In fact, they cannot silence me. I will report the matter to traditional leaders, pastors, and imams. Nigeria is bleeding, yet the EFCC is inviting me. Is it because I am popular? There is hardship everywhere, and many people survive through borrowing,” said Portable.

Selective treatment

Portable further accused the EFCC of selectively applying the law in cases of naira abuse, citing similar incidents involving other public figures.

He questioned why similar incidents appeared to receive different treatment when it was his turn, adding that he was not afraid of the EFCC.

The singer noted, “Others have publicly sprayed or stepped on money without facing the same treatment. Tompolo stepped on money, yet because I held money in both hands in a video, they are sending me a letter. Igbo and Hausa people spray money and step on it, yet the EFCC does not arrest them.

“But once the Yoruba people organise a party, the authorities begin to pursue them. E-Money, Cubana Chief Priest and others also sprayed and stepped on money. Because I support and promote Tinubu, they sent me a letter. If anything happens to me, people will protest.”

According to Portable, the money that prompted the EFCC to send him a letter came from a bureau de change operator.

He said he is repaying it in instalments.

He asked whether he was no longer allowed to celebrate in his own home, adding that the EFCC should stop treating him like a criminal.

“What exactly is my offence? I did not steal, commit fraud, join bandits, or engage in money laundering. I earned my money through music. I travelled to London, America, and Canada legally and succeeded there, so why should people in Nigeria try to destroy my career?”