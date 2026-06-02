At least five people, including two security operatives, were killed inwhen gunmen attacked Abacheke, a community in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday when the hoodlums attacked some security operatives at a checkpoint in the community, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Some residents claimed that the security operatives were personnel of the State Security Service (SSS).

The attackers, according to residents, also opened fire on some residents, killing at least three before burning about six houses in the community.

Several residents told PREMIUM TIMES between Sunday and Monday night that the attackers were members of an illegal oil bunkering cartel in the community.

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One resident, who identified himself simply as Ifeanyi, told this newspaper that the leader of the oil bunkering cartel in the community launched the attack against the operatives in protest over the reported killing of one of his “numerous” cartel members by the operatives during a recent raid at their oil bunkering camp near a river.

“So he (the cartel leader) got angry, attacked and killed the two operatives, including their second-in-command. The operatives were wearing black attire.

“And because the security checkpoint is very close to Abacheke, they now entered the community in anger and started shooting people who were not involved in the raid,” he said in Pidgin English language.

“They burnt many houses too, about six houses.”

Some residents claimed that eight people were killed in the attack. But PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claim.

Some of the slain victims of the attack have been identified as Isioma Osuwa, Noble Chikwado and Melody Odiuko.

When contacted on Sunday, the traditional ruler of the community, Bright Ikeji, appealed for time to give details of the attack.

“I am not at a good location where I can speak about the attack. I’ll call you back,” Mr Ikeji said, refusing to give specific time he could be reached for comments.

The traditional ruler did not respond to subsequent calls and text message seeking his comments.

However, a top police officer in Imo State confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

The officer, who asked not to be named because he was not permitted to speak on the matter, said two SSS operatives and three residents were killed in the attack by suspected members of illegal oil bunkering cartel in the community.

When contacted on Tuesday morning, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, asked our reporter to reach out to the SSS authorities for details of the attack.

“I don’t like issuing statements on something involving another security agency,” Mr Okoye said, directing our reporter to the SSS.

The SSS spokesperson, Favour Dozie, dismissed the reported killing SSS operatives when contacted on Tuesday morning.

Ms Dozie told PREMIUM TIMES that although she heard of the attack, she was unaware of the killing of the operatives.

“I am not aware that any SSS operative was killed. In fact, no SSS person was killed,” she said, arguing that security operatives putting on black attire are not all SSS operatives.

Oil bunkering explosion

Abacheke is among communities in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State which shares boundaries with communities in Rivers, an oil-rich state in South-south Nigeria.

Communities in Imo are heavily involved in illegal oil bunkering activities.

In April 2022, over 100 people were killed when an explosion rocked an illegal crude oil refinery in Abaezi forest which is in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

The explosion prompted then-President Muhammadu Buhari to direct Nigeria’s security agencies to intensify the clampdown on illegal refineries in the country.

In 2024, five suspected vandals were burnt beyond recognition in another oil bunkering-related explosion in Obitti, a community in the same Ohaji-Egbema Council Area.