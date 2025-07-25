A Federal High Court in Kano State has convicted and sentenced TikToker Abubakar ‘G-Fresh’ Ibrahim and singer Hamisu ‘Hamisu Breaker’ Sa’id for abusing the Naira.

The EFCC, in a statement posted on its X handle on Friday, disclosed that its Kano Zonal Directorate arraigned both individuals on separate one-count charges relating to the abuse of the naira.

The charges were filed in violation of Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007.

According to the EFCC, G-Fresh committed the offence in November 2024 at Rahma Sa’idu’s shop in Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

The EFCC said while dancing, the TikToker sprayed and stepped on N1,000 notes amounting to N14,000.

Similarly, the commission noted that Hamisu Breaker engaged in currency abuse during a social event held in Hadejia, Jigawa State, in the same month.

He was alleged to have tampered with N30,000 worth of N200 notes by spraying them on the occasion while dancing.

Judgement

Both defendants pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

Justice SM Shuaibu subsequently found them guilty as charged, relying on their pleas and the evidence presented by EFCC counsel, Zarami Mohammed.

He then convicted and sentenced each of them to five months’ imprisonment, with the option of paying a fine of N200,000.

The pair are not the first to be convicted for abusing the naira.

In May, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Federal High Court in Kaduna convicted a social media content creator, Muhammad Kabir, for Naira abuse and mutilation.

According to the EFCC, Justice Rilwanu Aikawa sentenced Mr Sa’ad, a TikToker, to six months imprisonment, with an option of a N300,000 fine.

That same month, the anti-graft agency also secured the conviction of two content creators in Lagos, Tobilola ‘TobiNation’ Olamide and Babatunde ‘TDollar’ Olaitan.

Backstory

Over the years, the EFCC has demonstrated a commitment to prosecuting individuals who violate the law by abusing the naira, regardless of their status or popularity.

Recently, actress and producer Iyabo Ojo was invited for questioning by the commission following allegations of naira abuse at her daughter’s wedding ceremony.

According to Ojo, EFCC officials explained that spraying money, especially on individuals, is prohibited under Nigerian law.

Similarly, businessman and philanthropist Emeka ‘E-Money’ Okonkwo was arrested by the EFCC in early May on similar grounds.

In a statement on his Instagram page, he noted that the commission had taken issue with spraying money at public events.

Popular Instagram personality Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest, is also facing the commission’s scrutiny.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge relating to naira abuse but pleaded not guilty.

The court granted him bail in the sum of N10 million.

Also, controversial cross-dresser Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye was arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced to six months in prison without the option of a fine for naira abuse.

He has since regained his freedom.