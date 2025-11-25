A chief magistrate’s court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, remanded a 58-year-old man, Sesan Olabode, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

The chief magistrate, C. M. Kushanu did not take the defendant’s plea.

Mr Kushanu ordered the remand of the defendant in Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)

The case was adjourned until 20 January 2026.

The defendant, a security guard who resides at 25, Olusa St., New Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos, faces a charge of sexual assault.

The prosecutor, Adegoke Ademigbuji, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the offence was committed in September 2025 at 2, Ololade St., New Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendant, who is a security guard to the community, lured the victim, a 16-year-old girl, into his security post.

The prosecutor said that the defendant forcefully had carnal knowledge of her and gave her N2,000 to keep mute.

The prosecutor said, however, the victim got home and told her mother.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravene Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)