The Ondo State Police Command has arrested five persons in connection with kidnapping activities in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the suspects are members of a kidnapping syndicate operating within Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects are Taofeek Lukman (23 years), and Blessing Saturday (27), Peter Moses (25), Sunday Isaac (23) and Sanusi Dan Asabe (37).

Mr Jimoh said the arrest followed a report the police received on 12 May from one Andrew Yohanna that his sons had been kidnapped while on their way to school.

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He explained that upon receiving the report, the Force detectives swung into action, leading to the apprehension of the suspects.

“The breakthrough followed a report received on 12th May, 2026 at about 0900hrs from one Andrew Yohana ‘M’ of Jerry Sawmill Area, Ore, who reported that his two sons, namely Jehu ‘M’, aged 10 years, and Yohana ‘M’, aged 5 years, were kidnapped while on their way to school by unknown persons who whisked them away to an undisclosed location.

“Upon receipt of the report, detectives of the Command immediately swung into action. The scene was visited and intensive intelligence-driven investigations commenced.

“Through painstaking technical intelligence, tracking analysis, and coordinated investigative efforts, operatives were able to uncover the identities and locations of the suspects,” he said.

Mr Jimoh further disclosed that ₦251,000 believed to be proceeds from the ransom collected from the Yohanna family before the victims’ release, was recovered from the suspects.

Explaining the arrest, the police spokesperson said Messrs Lukman and Saturday were first nabbed before the other three suspects were picked up in the course of investigation.

“In the course of ongoing investigations, additional suspects connected to the syndicate were identified as; Peter Moses ‘M’, aged 25 years, Sunday Isaac ‘M’, aged 23 years and Sanusi Dan Asabe ‘M’, aged 37 years,” he said.

Mr Jimoh said efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the criminal syndicate and recover additional exhibits connected with the crime.

He said the suspects had made confessional statements detailing the roles they played in the kidnap and woukd be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police , Felix Ohagwu, has commended the operatives for their professionalism and intelligence-led approach which culminated in the success recorded so far.

He reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes in every part of the State.

Despite arrests of kidnappers by security agencies, their activities have continued to put pressure on rural communities in the state, forcing farmers to abandon their farms.

In March, a local council secretary was kidnapped near his poultry farm in Akure North Local Government Area and was only released after the bandits received ransom.

However public commentators have expressed concerns about the continued arrest of suspects linked to kidnapping without prosecution.

Following the outcry, the security agency announced a few weeks ago that it had arraigned two suspects, who were remanded in prison custody.

Amotekun, the state owned security network, is also involved in the apprehension of hundreds of suspected kidnappers, but the process of prosecution has yielded little results.