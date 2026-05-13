Kidnapping for ransom has become one of Nigeria’s most pervasive and destabilising security threats. Once concentrated in the Niger Delta and tied to militancy, it has spread across the country, embedding itself in the conflict economies of the northwest and central regions.

From 2018-2023, bandits killed more people in Nigeria’s northwest than the terrorist groups Islamic West Africa Province and Boko Haram combined in the northeast. Armed bandits target farmers, traders, students, families and travellers, turning abduction into a low-risk, high-reward enterprise that thrives amid weak state protection and fragmented security responses.

Following the government’s failed attempt to criminalise ransom payments in April 2022, Nigerians are increasingly turning to social media crowdfunding to pay hefty sums for abducted loved ones. After a family of six was abducted in Abuja in January 2024, the failure to pay a ₦60 million ($44,000) demand resulted in one daughter being killed. That sparked at least five campaigns on X alone, raising about ₦230 million ($168,000) in 18 days.

Recent HumAngle Media reports document how social media crowdfunding is reshaping Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis, with ransom demands apparently rising as fundraising campaigns gain visibility. In one widely reported case, 28-year-old John Azi was abducted with co-travellers along the Jos-Kaduna highway on 11 April. A video of his captors beating him was widely circulated online.

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His kidnappers reportedly initially demanded ₦30 million ($22,000), which was reduced after negotiations to ₦5 million ($3,600), with ‘additional undisclosed conditions.’ Social media reports claim the ransom then rose to between ₦15 million and ₦50 million ($36,500) as public attention grew and fundraising efforts became more visible.

Similarly, Abba Usman was kidnapped while travelling from Zamfara State to Sokoto on 9 January. His ordeal drew outrage after social media videos showed his abductors torturing him. Family efforts drove public appeals and crowdfunding campaigns to raise the ransom. Mr Usman’s captors initially asked for ₦50 million ($36,500), which the family negotiated down to ₦10 million ($7,000). After this was paid, the abductors demanded motorcycles and other items.

The reported shift in ransom amounts as awareness and support networks grew reinforces concerns that abductors are increasingly attuned to the financial signals generated by collective responses to kidnapping.

The problem is not peculiar to Nigeria. In Niger, a Boko Haram faction reportedly set differentiated ransoms for a group of seven Chadians kidnapped in March: CFA500 million (about $897,000) for medical doctor Tisembé Lamsikréo, and CFA50 million (about $89,000) for each of the remaining five hostages (one was reportedly killed and Lamsikréo was released on 4 May).

These are not isolated incidents and point to a shift in the underlying logic of kidnapping for ransom. Visibility and empathy don’t simply accompany negotiations – they actively shape them. Armed groups no longer price hostages solely against what families can pay; they assess what a wider network can mobilise, adjusting demands accordingly. And ransom demands expand as the circle of potential contributors widens.

The information environment around these cases is increasingly chaotic. Appeals for help often circulate on WhatsApp, informal blogs and social media posts, where updates are hard to verify and rumours spread quickly. Families trying to coordinate responses must navigate a flood of conflicting information, while abductors can monitor these channels and track how much attention a case is gaining.

Sometimes, videos showing victims being hurt are deliberately shared to provoke sympathy and urgency, drawing in a wider network of potential contributors.

Two growing trends influence Nigeria’s kidnapping landscape: rising ransoms are increasing incentives for joining the kidnapping economy, and the falsification of kidnappings for financial gain further exploits public empathy and online crowdfunding.

Kidnapping in Nigeria has long been understood as a form of commodified violence. Hostages are reduced to assets whose release depends on payment. But a more dynamic and socially embedded form of extraction is emerging – one in which public sympathy, media visibility and collective generosity become part of the pricing mechanism.

This reflects a wider pattern where armed groups across Nigeria’s northwest have expanded their roles beyond episodic violence into forms of governance. Bandit groups already regulate movement, impose informal taxes and control access to livelihoods in parts of Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states. They operate in hybrid systems of authority, where state presence is weak, contested or selectively captured.

Nigeria has seen this before. Boko Haram’s 2014 Chibok schoolgirls abduction transformed a local tragedy into a global cause. The outcry, amplified through #BringBackOurGirls, elevated the abductees’ symbolic and political value. For Boko Haram, this visibility created both pressure and leverage, converting the girls from hostages to strategic assets in a high-stakes negotiation shaped by global attention.

Today’s bandit groups are not driven by the same ideological agenda, but appear to be learning a similar lesson: visibility can increase value. Also, alliances between these criminal groups and violent extremist actors in Nigeria are growing.

Public fundraising and advocacy are often the only viable option for families. Where state protection is unreliable and rescue operations are uncertain, collective action can mean the difference between life and death.

But the problem is not community generosity; it is the structural conditions that make such generosity necessary. Weak and fragmented security responses, limited intelligence coordination and scant credible deterrence have created a landscape where kidnapping thrives as an increasingly profitable and weakly punished criminal economy.

Governments also face indirect pressure as kidnappers’ demands intensify. A Boko Haram faction on 19 April threatened to execute 416 captives – mostly women and children – unless the government paid ₦5 billion ($3.6 million) in 72 hours.

A coordinated approach is needed that reduces reliance on private ransom mobilisation while strengthening state capacity to prevent, disrupt and respond to kidnapping networks. Improved intelligence sharing across affected countries and sustained investment in local security provision are all part of the solution.

There is also a need to recognise how kidnapping economies are evolving, increasingly shaped by information, visibility and the social dynamics of response.

Titilope Ajayi, Senior Research Consultant, Central Africa Observatory, Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

(This article was first published by ISS Today, a Premium Times syndication partner. We have their permission to republish).