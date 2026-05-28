Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Mildred Okwo is returning to feature filmmaking with ‘On Different Grounds,’ a romantic comedy-drama arriving roughly five years after her critically discussed neo-noir thriller La Femme Anjola.

The new film, scheduled for nationwide cinema release on 12 June, marks a notable shift in genre for the director, who is widely known for acclaimed projects such as The Meeting, 30 Days, and Suru L’ere.

Unlike the dark, suspenseful tone of La Femme Anjola, On Different Grounds embraces romance, humour, family drama, and cultural fusion.

The film has also been described as the first Nollywood-Bollywood collaboration led by a Nigerian filmmaker, merging elements from Lagos and Mumbai while exploring themes of love, reunion, family, second chances and cultural identity.

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‘On Different Grounds’

On Different Grounds was directed by Ms Okwo, while Nicolette Ndigwe-Kalu served as producer and co-writer under HB&Q Impressions Studios.

At the centre of the story are Eyimofe and Isioma Fregene, a once-celebrated billionaire couple in Lagos society whose marriage ended in divorce years earlier.

Their paths cross again when they are forced to reunite for the wedding of their eldest daughter, Aurora.

As wedding preparations unfold, unresolved emotions, lingering tensions and old memories resurface between the former couple.

Unknown to them, their daughter is also harbouring a secret plan that threatens to complicate the already delicate family reunion.

The film combines romance, emotional tension and comedy while highlighting the intersection between African and Indian cultures.

Cast

Veteran actors Jennifer Eliogu and Bob-Manuel Udokwu lead the cast as the estranged couple. At the same time, the ensemble also features Nollywood stars including Nkem Owoh, Ebele Okaro, Uche Jombo, Uche Montana, Ifeanyi Kalu and Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan.

The production also features Indian actors Vineet Raina and Nimesh Diliprai, reinforcing the movie’s cross-cultural direction.

Other cast members include Abena Akuaba, Fadekemi Olumide, Aproko Doctor and reality television personalities Ocee Mbadiwe and Ozee Mbadiwe.

Additional writing credits include Diche Enunwa, Temitope Bolade-Akinbode and Oyediya Uwaoma.

Reports indicate that the film was produced with a budget of approximately $350,000, equivalent to N476.6 million at the time.

The project has generated attention ahead of its release following the unveiling of teasers and trailers that showcase witty exchanges, family tensions, and lavish wedding scenes.

Okwo’s previous feature, La Femme Anjola, released in 2021, starred Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey and Joke Silva.

The psychological thriller followed the life of a Lagos investment banker whose world spiralled out of control after becoming involved with a mysterious woman married to a gangster.

Although the film earned praise for its noir-inspired storytelling and cinematography, it also faced distribution challenges during its cinema run.

The film is expected to premiere around 7 June before opening in cinemas nationwide on 12 June .