Manchester City FC defeated Chelsea FC 1-0 on Saturday to win the FA Cup for the eighth time in the club’s history.

A brilliant second-half finish from Antoine Semenyo proved decisive at Wembley Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side ended Chelsea’s resistance to lift the trophy for the first time since 2023.

The victory also completed a domestic cup double for City after earlier winning the EFL Cup this season.

City dominated possession from the opening stages and created the better chances in the first half. Semenyo twice saw efforts blocked, while Erling Haaland had a goal ruled out for offside after converting a pass from Matheus Nunes.

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Chelsea struggled to create clear opportunities, although João Pedro threatened briefly before losing balance while attempting his shot.

Haaland eventually forced the game’s first major save shortly before half-time, but Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez reacted sharply to keep out the striker’s close-range effort.

Guardiola introduced Rayan Cherki after the break as City searched for a breakthrough, while Chelsea grew into the contest through Moisés Caicedo and Reece James.

However, the decisive moment arrived in the 72nd minute.

Haaland’s cutback found Semenyo inside the box, and the Ghanaian forward produced an inventive flick that crept into the far corner to spark celebrations among the City supporters.

The records

The goal made Semenyo the first Ghanaian player to score in a men’s FA Cup final.

Chelsea pushed for a late equaliser, with Enzo Fernández going close, but City held firm to secure another major trophy under Guardiola.

The triumph further strengthened Guardiola’s remarkable record in English football. The Spaniard became the first manager to complete the domestic cup double twice, having previously achieved the feat during the 2018/19 season.

City also made history by winning every match they played across both the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season.

The victory moved Manchester City level with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on eight FA Cup titles, joint-third on the competition’s all-time winners list.