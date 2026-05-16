Mahmud Buba, the controversial House of Representatives’ aspirant, has withdrawn from the race to represent the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State and published on his official Facebook page on Saturday, Mr Buba said stepping down was a difficult choice.

“Please accept this letter as formal notification that I am withdrawing from the race for Sabon Gari Federal Constituency, House of Representatives, effective immediately,” the letter read.

“This was not an easy decision, but it was hastened by the reconciliation efforts initiated by stakeholders and leaders of our party. Consequently, after extensive consultations with my family, political associates, and stakeholders within our great party, I have decided that this decision is in the best interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

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“I believe that uniting behind a single candidate is paramount to our victory in the general election and for the continued progress of our constituency and state”, Mr Buba stated.

Mr Buba thanked the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, and the APC leadership for the opportunity to participate in the nomination process.

He noted that the experience had enriched him, adding that he remains grateful for the unwavering support he received from constituents and party members throughout his campaign.

Reaffirming his loyalty and dedication to the APC, Mr Buba stressed that his withdrawal was not a sign of weakness, but rather a sacrifice for the greater good of the party.

He assured party leadership that he remains committed to working tirelessly for the victory of the party’s eventual consensus candidate.

Mr Buba also urged his supporters to remain calm and united, advising them to throw their full weight behind whoever emerges as the party’s official candidate.

The young aspirant’s campaign had previously faced intense scrutiny surrounding his age.

His opponents argued that he is only a 16-year-old, but he insisted that he is 30