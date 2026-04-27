The police in Enugu State say they have rescued a kidnap victim and also caught and detained an online user allegedly involved in the abduction.

Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu and made available to reporters on Monday.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, explained that operatives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Sub-Unit of the Violent Crime Response Unit achieved the feat on 11 April.

He stated that the operatives successfully rescued the kidnapped male victim (name withheld), who was allegedly lured online, abducted, and compelled to pay a half-a-million naira ransom.

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He added that during the operation, a 27-year-old male suspect, identified as a member of the criminal syndicate, was caught and is currently being detained.

Mr Ndukwe stated that, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the same syndicate had, on 1 April, lured and kidnapped another male victim from whom it extorted a N100,000 ransom before releasing him.

“Furthermore, investigations indicate that the suspect and his accomplices on the run, employ deceptive tactics on social media platforms by advertising fictitious job vacancies.

“Unsuspecting victims, who indicate interest, are directed to a meeting point at Eke Obinagu, Emene, Enugu.

“They are subsequently transported to a secluded location in Akpuoga Nike, Enugu, where they are held captive and threatened with crude weapons, including iron objects and wooden planks, while ransom is demanded from their families.”

The police spokesperson said that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

Mr Ndukwe noted that the suspect was currently assisting ongoing investigations aimed at apprehending his fleeing accomplices, recovering the ransoms collected, and dismantling the criminal network.

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The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mamman Giwa, as urging the public to exercise caution when engaging with online job providers and to verify the authenticity of such opportunities before taking further steps.

The commissioner encouraged residents to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

(NAN)