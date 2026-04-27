The police in Delta State have arrested two suspected kidnappers in the state.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in Delta, disclosed this during a press conference on Sunday in Warri.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said the command’s tactical team arrested the suspects following credible intelligence.

He said the suspects were arrested on Friday at two separate locations in Warri and Ughelli.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“On 24 April, operatives of the command’s tactical team, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one of the suspects in the Ekuigbo area of Ughelli.

“The suspect was arrested in connection with a kidnapping syndicate terrorising commuters along the Ughelli–Warri Road.

“Further interrogation led to the arrest of the second suspect at Trailer Park on the Warri–Sapele Road,” he said.

Mr Edafe said an AK-47 rifle loaded with 36 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered from the suspects.

He said the suspects are currently in custody, adding that the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Abduction for ransom has become a top crime in many Nigerian cities, with anyone, including students and clerics, as a target.

Earlier this month, gunmen abducted the Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Bright Abeke.

The gunmen shot dead a vigilante commander in the area, Ufuoma Asagba, who was present during the attack.

Mr Asagba is said to be the chief security officer of the abducted chairman.

(NAN)