The Federal High Court, Calabar, has jailed one Mbika Edem, also known as Ikwo, for conspiracy and child trafficking.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) prosecuted the woman under Sections 13(2)(b), 21, and 27 of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

The prosecutor told the court that Ms Edem conspired with a nurse, now at large, to induce Mercy Ekanem to deliver prematurely through deception.

“Ekanem was forced into early labour and dispossessed of her newborn shortly after delivery.

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“The convict reportedly sold the baby to an unidentified buyer and abandoned the victim by the roadside with N200,000,” the prosecutor said.

The convict had pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge and was arraigned on 19 March 2025.

Delivering judgement on Monday, Justice Rosemary Oghoghorie found the defendant guilty on all counts.

Ms Oghoghorie sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment on count one with an option of N2 million fine. She sentenced her to two years imprisonment each on counts two, three, and four without option of fine.

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“The sentences are to run concurrently and take effect from the date of her arrest.

“Also, the convict is to pay N500,000 as compensation to the victim. Additionally, the N200,000 recovered from the victim shall be forfeited to the federal government,” she said.

(NAN)