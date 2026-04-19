Governor Peter Mbah addressing the Enugu West Senatorial District’s mammoth rally at Awgu

The people of Enugu West Senatorial District have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, for a second term in office, citing their policies, projects, programmes, and interventions that have positively impacted the nation, South East, and Enugu State in particular.

During the same event which took place at the Awgu Local Government Secretariat field in Enugu State, a former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani advised the people not to take seriously some presidential and governorship aspirants promising to do a single term of four years only.

Mr Nnamani who represented Enugu East senatorial district in the red chambers of the National Assembly, urged the people to be wary of those making such promises of one term, alleging that they were not promise keepers. “They will not keep to such promises. Some people tell lies with confidence. You should be careful,” Mr Nnamani warned.

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The former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, similarly dismissed promises by some gubernatorial aspirants in Enugu State to do just one term, saying they were not being sincere.

Concerning Enugu State, he said that any other candidate apart from Governor Mbah would not guarantee Enugu West Senatorial District’s turn by 2031 to produce the governor of the state. “Besides, currently on the stage, we have someone (Mbah) with integrity and performance. Even among his colleague governors, he is highly rated. And he is ready to continue to perform,” Mr Nnamani added. His views were re-echoed by the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Ben Nwoye.

The motion for the second endorsement of President Tinubu was moved by the House of Representatives member representing Ezeagu/Udi Federal Constituency, Hon Sunday Umeha, and seconded by the Executive Director (Projects), South East Development Commission, Mr Toby Okechukwu, while that of Governor Mbah was moved by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Uchenna Ugwu, and seconded by the Member representing Aninri State Constituency, Hon Magnus Ede.

To make good on the endorsements, the people, who thronged the venue of the rally in their thousands on Saturday, also presented a cheque for the sum of N100 million to Governor Mbah for the purchase of his nomination form, vowing to defend their position with their last vote.

Conducting the endorsement process, the lawmaker representing Enugu West Senatorial Zone, Senator Osita Ngwu, said their decision was based on conviction informed by evident results rather than sheer politics.

“Today, we can see the best Command and Control Centre to help improve our security in Enugu. We have Smart Schools in every one of our wards. We have seen Type-2 Healthcare Centres. We have seen roads.

“Before now, if you were going to Aguobu Owa through 9th Mile, it would seem like a journey of no return. But now, it takes you only a few minutes. It is the handiwork of Governor Peter Mbah. These are not promises; these are realities; these are dividends of democracy. This is what happens when leadership is bold. No weakness, no excuse, no apologies. Just results.

“At the national level, we have seen the transformational effects of the President. We are benefiting here in the South East and Enugu State in particular. We thank our governor, who was bold and did not delay to connect us to the centre,” Senator Ngwu asserted.

Speaking, former Chief of the Naval Staff/Military Governor of Old Anambra State, Allison Madueke a retired rear admiral and former Military Administrator of Gombe State, Joseph Orji, a retired group captain said they totally aligned with the sentiments expressed by their people in supporting Tinubu’s and Mbah’s re-election.

“The testimonies today are accurate. The people have spoken. All we want to do is to ask you to go back and do more,” Madueke stated.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, an obviously elated Governor Mbah commended the people for always standing up for truth and justice like their forebears.

“This rally is of epic proportions. Nothing prepared me for this. You have also become standard bearers for equity, justice, fairness, and unity. You are also showing that you are not lightheaded; that you are strategic,” he stated.

Mbah went on to enumerate his and Tinubu’s projects, programmes, and policies that were turning the fortunes of the people for good.

On Tinubu, he said, “You have shown that you cannot stand on the margins in recognising the programmes, the policies, and the projects that Mr President has brought to us here in Enugu.

“By this endorsement, you are recognising the positive results of Mr President’s efforts in the stabilisation of our macro indicators, making sure that our foreign exchange is stabilised; that our inflation rate is trending downwards; that our foreign reserves are growing above the $50 billion mark, and that the states now have enough money to execute massive projects. The local governments in Enugu State are also executing numerous projects that I am being invited almost on a weekly basis to come and commission,” he stated.

He pledged to continue to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people, also assuring them that President Tinubu would not let them down.

Others who spoke to throw their support behind the respective constituencies were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Victor Udeh; Chairman, Enugu West Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Godwin Madu; elder statesman, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu; former Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo; former Minister of Aviation, Mrs Fidelia Njeze; Chairman, Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Martin Chukwunweike; CEO of COMAG Construction Company Limited, Chief Cosmas Agu; Chairman of the organising committee, Charles Egumgbe; former Senator, Ben Collins Ndu; Board member of SEDC, Ugochukwu Agballa, as well as the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Uchenna Okolo, who spoke on behalf of the chairmen of Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Udi, and Oji River LGAs, which constitute Enugu West Zone.