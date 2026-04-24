The planned inauguration of the Hall of Fame and Museum at the 131-year-old Hope Waddell Training Institution in Calabar, Cross River State, is expected to strengthen tourism development in the state and Nigeria.

Chairman of the Hall of Fame and Museum, Ekpe Ita, said this on Friday at a press conference ahead of the inauguration ceremony scheduled for Saturday.

Mr Ita said the facility, located within the institution, would be a major attraction for visitors, showcasing the school’s legacy and its distinguished alumni.

He said Nigeria’s first President, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and the wife of Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River, alongside 58 other notable personalities, would be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the event.

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According to him, the inductees are individuals who passed through the institution and distinguished themselves in various fields, bringing honour to their alma mater.

“The project has significant historical and institutional value, and for Cross River, it will enrich the tourism circuit.

“We envisage tourists visiting the Hall of Fame and Museum to experience its rich offerings,” he said.

Mr Ita explained that the facility would house photographs of inductees as well as archaeological artefacts, including ancient pots, potsherds and other relics.

He added that historical items such as trophies, books and records of the institution would also be displayed.

“The building housing the museum, constructed in 1894, is itself a heritage site and recognised as a national monument.”

Hope Waddell Training Institution, founded on 8 March 1895, is one of Nigeria’s oldest educational institutions. The institution celebrated its 130th anniversary in 2025.

The late Azikiwe was a student of the institution in 1922, while retired teacher, David George, who served the school for 45 years, is among those to be inducted.