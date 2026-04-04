This display of generosity by Nigeria’s President is rare, if anything. At its core, it proves concern that once again shows Nigerian political leaders can genuinely share the worries of citizens at their heart, despite many obstacles (both real and perceived) that stand in the way of addressing these issues. The second part of this presidential gesture is that, for the first time, a sitting President (who is not from the military) recognises the sacrifices of military personnel…

The Nigerian military is currently engaged in what may be the longest and largest single deployment of soldiers in democratic Nigeria. These operations, covering all geopolitical zones, have taken a significant toll on Nigeria’s military community, especially in terms of soldiers’ deaths and permanent injuries, as well as the increasing numbers of military widows and orphans. The sufferings of these soldiers and their families have generated scholarly interest and national concern and drawn attention to the value of their sacrifices.

As a response to these genuine concerns and as a rare act of magnanimity, Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, gave an unprecedented gift to the country on his 74th birthday celebration. This gift was aimed at members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and involved the creation of a new welfare fund to support service members, including wounded personnel and families of soldiers. According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President’s salaries since the beginning of his term in May 2023 will be deposited into this account, and the fund will operate alongside existing insurance and welfare schemes for armed forces personnel.

The Nigerian Armed Forces (the Army, Navy, and Air Force) and the Military Pensions Board provide various benefits in wartime or during active service, such as burial expenses to help cover costs, the NAWIS Welfare Insurance Scheme (commonly known as death benefits), a lump-sum death gratuity payment (equivalent to 60 months’ pension), group life assurance policy claims, and educational sponsorships for up to four deceased biological or adopted children aged six to 18 years, up to the tertiary level. Recently, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) introduced a new welfare programme offering financial support to families of personnel who die in the line of duty. Under this scheme, families will continue to receive salary payments for up to 12 months after the loss of their loved ones, until all death benefits are fully processed and paid, whichever comes first.

This display of generosity by Nigeria’s President is rare, if anything. At its core, it proves concern that once again shows Nigerian political leaders can genuinely share the worries of citizens at their heart, despite many obstacles (both real and perceived) that stand in the way of addressing these issues. The second part of this presidential gesture is that, for the first time, a sitting President (who is not from the military) recognises the sacrifices of military personnel, not on special days like the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) or other military ceremonies, but on his own birthday!

One such concern relates to the legality and process of donating presidential salaries by directive. While the Nigerian President routinely makes pronouncements on matters such as security, the economy, and other national issues, sometimes even initiating major policies, the legal framework around salary allocation in this manner is less clear.

However, while the intention is commendable, there are grey areas worth examining.

One such concern relates to the legality and process of donating presidential salaries by directive. While the Nigerian President routinely makes pronouncements on matters such as security, the economy, and other national issues, sometimes even initiating major policies, the legal framework around salary allocation in this manner is less clear. It raises an important question: when it involves a gesture that is equally sentimental, symbolic, and appeals to the public, these aspects also need to be examined. The intent is as important as the process.

Additionally, given that this newly established fund would exist alongside existing welfare schemes and considering the challenges Nigerian military widows face in accessing their benefits, it is worth wondering what will become of this fund when it eventually takes off.

While this may be an early question to ask, a presidential pronouncement also indicates that these issues have been thought through and shaped, unless that is not the case, and it may simply follow the path of other grand symbolic gestures that remain in motion without real action.

Already, the fact that it is a presidential largesse from his official salary demonstrates its sacrificial intent. This may be an early question to ask, but it is worth asking.

A good step would be to create a system of continuity that guarantees the fund grows into an initiative that not only survives his administration but also genuinely benefits all its intended recipients in the Nigerian military, regardless of class, rank, or status. That way, his legacy as a President who truly supports military personnel, and their families would not be forgotten.

Fifteen years into the Boko Haram conflict, with a growing community of widows, orphans, and wounded soldiers that the Nigerian military neither anticipated nor prepared for at the start of the conflict, a welfare fund is perhaps a much-needed balm. But the demands exceed that and require a national effort.

There is a silent yet increasing demand for professional psychologists, social workers, and therapists within the Nigerian military community, now more than ever, to address the aftermath of the conflict’s impact on the military population. These are critical areas to focus on from the welfare funds: there are thousands of primary and secondary schools in the different military barracks that need to be rehabilitated, dilapidated buildings housing soldiers, care for widows and wounded soldiers,

The welfare fund is a positive move in the right direction, but if President Tinubu is truly committed to improving soldiers’ welfare, then this serves as a test of that dedication. The President should clarify this by officially launching the fund sooner, so that the private sector can contribute.

A good step would be to create a system of continuity that guarantees the fund grows into an initiative that not only survives his administration but also genuinely benefits all its intended recipients in the Nigerian military, regardless of class, rank, or status. That way, his legacy as a President who truly supports military personnel, and their families would not be forgotten.

Fisayo Ajala holds a PhD in Sociology and specialises in military sociology, death studies, conflict, peace, and security. He is a visiting research fellow at the Centre for Death and Society at the University of Bath, England.