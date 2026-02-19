The political landscape in Gombe State witnessed a significant shift on Thursday as Governor Muhammadu Yahaya received Inuwa Garba, the lawmaker representing Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Garba paid a courtesy visit to the governor to formally announce his move and presented his APC membership card, which he obtained from his ward in Lubo, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area, affirming his full return to the ruling party.

Speaking during the meeting, the federal lawmaker attributed his defection to what he described as the visionary leadership and impressive developmental strides of Governor Yahaya.

He also expressed confidence in the reform-driven agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the APC provides a stronger and more reliable platform for sustainable national growth.

According to him, the party’s governance philosophy aligns with his commitment to effective representation and grassroots development.

“The APC remains the beacon of progressive governance in Nigeria. With the leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in Gombe and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the national level, I am confident that our people will continue to witness tangible development and inclusive policies,” he said.

Mr Garba pledged his loyalty to the APC and assured the governor of his readiness to work for the unity and advancement of the party in Yamaltu-Deba and beyond.

In his remarks, the governor warmly welcomed the lawmaker, describing the decision as bold and reflective of the lawmaker’s dedication to his constituents’ welfare.

He said the defection signals growing public trust in the APC’s governance model in the state.

The governor emphasised that his administration remains focused on delivering people-oriented projects, strengthening infrastructure, expanding educational and healthcare opportunities, and driving economic diversification for long-term prosperity.

Governor Yahaya, who President Bola Tinubu recently appointed as Renewed Hope Ambassador and Secretary for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation, noted that Mr Garba’s entry into the APC further reinforces the party’s strength in Gombe State and positions it strategically for future political contests.

The development is widely seen as a major boost for the APC’s structure in Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency and a clear sign of shifting political alliances ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.