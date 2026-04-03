President Bola Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Thursday evening to observe Easter and inaugurate projects, following a condolence visit to Plateau.

Mr Tinubu had earlier departed Jos, where he commiserated with victims and families affected by the recent deadly attack in Angwan Rukuba.

His aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 7.20 p.m.

He was received by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside senior government officials and other dignitaries.

During his Plateau visit, Mr Tinubu met bereaved families, former governors, traditional rulers and top government officials to assess the situation.

He directed security agencies to track down and apprehend those responsible for the killings.

“The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” the president said, assuring affected communities of the government’s commitment to restoring peace.

The visit formed part of efforts to address the crisis and reassure residents of improved security measures.

While in Lagos, Mr Tinubu is expected to inaugurate key infrastructure projects executed by the Sanwo-Olu administration.

“These projects reflect our commitment to development and improved living standards,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said ahead of the ceremonies.

Among the projects slated for inauguration is the Ojota/Opebi Link Bridge, expected to ease traffic congestion across the metropolis.

Also scheduled are the Lagos State Geographic Information System Building and a Multi-Agency Complex named after the president.

A newly completed school complex will also be inaugurated during Mr Tinubu’s stay in Lagos.

Earlier in a statement, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga outlined further engagements for the president.

According to Mr Onanuga, Mr Tinubu will travel to Ogun on Saturday to inaugurate the Gateway International Cargo Airport.

He will also inaugurate two commercial aircraft designated for export and import operations to boost economic activities.

“The initiatives are aimed at strengthening trade and logistics nationwide,” Mr Onanuga said.

The president will further inaugurate the new headquarters of the Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service.

He is also expected to unveil a fleet of operational vehicles to enhance the service’s efficiency.

Mr Tinubu will thereafter return to Lagos to continue the Easter holiday before proceeding to Bayelsa on 10 April.

In Bayelsa, he will inaugurate projects executed by Gov. Douye Diri’s administration.

The president is expected to return to Abuja at the end of his official engagements.

(NAN)