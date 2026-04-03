Nigeria’s long-standing narrative of immense potential constrained by structural challenges may be entering a new phase of tangible economic delivery, as stakeholders prepare for the Nigeria NOW! summit, scheduled to hold in November 2026 in Abuja.

This was made known by Simon Gosling, EnergyNet’s managing director and the convener of the summit, during a consultative visit to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The visit was part of pre-event engagements to explore collaboration opportunities with the leadership of Nigeria’s foremost newspaper, to discuss media partnerships and the role of journalism in shaping credible narratives around investment, transparency, and governance in Nigeria’s extractive and energy sectors.

The meeting highlighted the role of data-driven storytelling in bridging information gaps between policymakers, investors, and citizens.

Speaking about the summit, Mr Gosling said, for years, investor engagement with Nigeria has been characterised by caution, driven by concerns around foreign exchange volatility, regulatory uncertainty, contract breaches, policy flip-flops, and infrastructure gaps.

He said: “However, recent developments, including reforms in the foreign exchange regime, implementation of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, and renewed momentum in gas infrastructure such as the AKK pipeline, point to a transition from policy intent to execution”.

He explained that the summit is designed to reframe global investor perception of Nigeria from a high-risk environment to a destination of verified opportunity, noting that the event is engineered to bridge this trust Gap.

“Unlike previous jamborees focused on Memorandums of Understanding, this launch event focuses on Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) and the showcasing of completed projects. The agenda is designed to move the conversation from “what we plan to do” to “what we have done and how you can plug in”, Mr Gosling said.

He said the high-level event will bring together key sectors, including power, petroleum, solid minerals, transport, agriculture, and infrastructure, while convening policymakers, regulators, investors, industry leaders, and development partners to showcase recent reforms and major infrastructure milestones.

Mr Gosling added that partnerships with local institutions remain critical to the success of the initiative, noting that the summit aims not only to attract investment but also to promote accountability, inclusivity, and sustainable development outcomes.

Also speaking on the collaboration, PREMIUM TIMES’ publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, emphasised the need to build a strong media community of practice capable of amplifying critical issues across the key sectors.

He noted that a lack of technical capacity has historically hindered journalists from reporting on these complex industries with consequential depth.

Mr Olorunyomi stressed the importance of intensive capacity building to ensure that the Nigerian public and the global community are informed by knowledge-driven storytelling rather than anecdotal evidence.

Similarly, representatives of the Nigerian Indigenous Women in Mining and Natural Resources Organisation (NIWIMNRO), at the meeting, expressed appreciation to EnergyNet for its technical support in ensuring that the voices of women artisanal miners are reflected in broader investment conversations.

The organisation’s Executive Director, Felicia Dairo, commended EnergyNet for its commitment to advancing gender inclusion and supporting initiatives that empower women miners across Nigeria, noting that EnergyNet’s support began even at a time when NIWIMNRO was still developing its structure.

Mrs Dairo said NIWIMNRO looks forward to working more closely with the EnergyNet team to ensure the success of what is expected to be one of the biggest events in Nigeria’s history.

About Nigeria NOW!

The Nigeria NOW! summit is being convened against a backdrop of shifting global economic and energy dynamics. As traditional investment destinations experience slower growth, capital is increasingly seeking high-yield frontier markets.

With projected GDP growth of around 4.0 per cent and ongoing structural reforms, Nigeria is positioning itself as a competitive destination for such investments.

The November 2026 event will serve as a precursor to a larger global investors’ summit planned for 2027, where Nigeria aims to further consolidate its position in the global investment landscape.

The Nigeria NOW! platform is also aligned with regional integration efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with stakeholders highlighting Nigeria’s potential as a gateway for institutional capital into West Africa.

As preparations intensify, the organiser says the initiative’s success will depend on the country’s ability to translate reforms into measurable outcomes and sustain investor confidence.

With renewed momentum across policy, infrastructure, and stakeholder engagement, the Nigeria NOW! summit may mark a turning point in how Nigeria is perceived and how it performs on the global economic stage.