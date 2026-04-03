The All Progressives Congress (APC) says INEC’s decision to derecognise David Mark-led African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction complies with a court judgment.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“INEC’s decision to de-recognise the factional David Mark-led executives of the ADC is in compliance with court judgment and valid in law.

“It’s justified and consistent with electoral policy and democratic practice. It is the consequence of the party’s reckless and desperate misadventure.

“ADC is highly escapist and irresponsible to blame APC for its internal woes of which they are sole architects,” he said.

Mr Morka said the ADC had become an assembly of desperate politicians and a peddler of conspiracy theories against the APC.

“The ADC was a party that never was, designed with a self-destructive detonator and now unravelling fast,” Mr Morka added.

He alleged that the ADC leadership under David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola hijacked the party in violation of constitutional provisions.

He added that the ADC’s inability to manage internal affairs makes it unfit as a platform to be taken seriously by Nigerians.

“A party that cannot fix itself cannot fix Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the ADC has nothing to offer beyond attacks against the APC.

“Our great party and President Bola Tinubu remain steadfast in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda, strengthening democratic institutions for peace and prosperity,” Mr Morka said.

(NAN)