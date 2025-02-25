A popular Nigerian evangelist, Uma Ukpai, praised the performance of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on Sunday.
Uma Ukpai, a guest minister at the Power World Ministries’ Gospel Festival 2025 at Umuahia, Abia State, said he had been praying daily for Mr Otti to succeed in the governance of Abia.
A Special Adviser to Governor Otti on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, uploaded a video clip on Facebook showing the cleric making the remarks.
“Already he (Otti) is doing signs and wonders,” the cleric said of Mr Otti’s performance as governor.
Uma Ukpai, 80, is the founder and president of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, headquartered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. He is from Ohafia in Abia State.
At the church programme, the revered Pentecostal leader said that Abia’s problems were “too many” and that he was more familiar with the state’s challenges than “anyone” in the congregation.
“I cry because I know the problems of Abia more than any of you. I can’t go to bed without praying for him (Otti) and the state.
“One of the governors who God had used to serve this state came to see me and I said to him, the problems of Abia are too many. You, without God, cannot solve that problem. He left without solving our problem, but the present governor has my prayer support every day,” Uma Ukpai said.
The congregants clapped in excitement as the camera zoomed in on Governor Otti.
“My prayer is that this God will grant him revelational knowledge. Help will come from heaven. And from important sons of Abia. Already he (Otti) is doing signs and wonders.”
The congregants clapped again.
Mr Otti, elected governor in 2023 under the Labour Party, has cleaned up Aba, Abia’s commercial hub, rebuilt roads, schools, health facilities and other infrastructure across the south-eastern state, and has been attracting commendations from residents and outsiders.
Uma Ukpai appealed to the governor to extend development to his Ohafia community.
“I know you have already reached Abam. You are very close to Ohafia. I know you will not abandon us. Your deputy is from Ohafia, but we are counting more on you. I know you can solve our problems,” the cleric said.
