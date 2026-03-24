The Kano State High Court has sacked the chairperson of Kumbotso Local Government Council, Ghali Basaf.

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, the judge, Abdu Abubakar, nullified the Certificate of Return issued to Mr Basaf.

The court ruled that the certificate was granted in direct violation of a subsisting court order.

The legal challenge was instituted by Ali Hardworker against the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Mr Basaf, and the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC).

Mr Hardworker had approached the court seeking declaratory relief following his alleged wrongful substitution as the NNPP candidate.

According to the petitioner, he was duly nominated, screened, and cleared by the party.

He said he fulfilled all financial obligations, including the purchase of the expression of interest and nomination forms.

Despite these steps, Mr Hardworker said his name was unlawfully replaced with Mr Basaf’s before the election.

The judge declared Mr Hardworker the duly elected chairperson of Kumbotso Local Government and directed that he be sworn in immediately.

The court also ordered KANSIEC to comply with an earlier judgement delivered on October 25, 2024 in favour of Mr Hardworker, stating that all parties are legally bound to adhere to judicial pronouncements.