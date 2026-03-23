The Kano State Government has denied that Governor Abba Yusuf snubbed Kano Emir Muhammadu Sanusi during Hawan Nasarawa, a traditional durbar procession that takes place on the third day of the Sallah celebrations.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Monday.

He said the claim was baseless and only aimed at creating tension between the governor and the Emirate Council.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the governor snubbed the traditional ruler, who was at the Government House to pay homage in line with the Hawan Nasarawa tradition. The governor did not attend the event before he flew to Lagos for an All Progressives Congress (APC) governors’ event.

However, Mr Dawakin-Tofa said Mr Yusuf communicated with the emir and mandated the Speaker of the state House of Assembly and senior government officials to receive the emir on his behalf.

“Yusuf had communicated with the Emir and mandated officials to receive him, as he attended a strategic Governors’ meeting in Lagos. The government affirms cordial relations with the Emirate Council.

“The Government wishes to state unequivocally that the claim is false, unfounded, and devoid of any factual basis.

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“The report is misleading and deliberately concocted to misinform and create tension,” he said.

The spokesman explained that the governor had attended Eid prayers led by the emir earlier and had planned to receive other emirs, but couldn’t because of a clash with the time of the Lagos meeting.

He said the state government’s relationship with the Kano Emirate Council was cordial, and urged the public to disregard the false report.

( NAN)