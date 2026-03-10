Over 5,000 professionals from various sectors are expected to participate in the inaugural Corporate Olympics, scheduled for 1 May at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The event is organised by Work and Wellness Ltd and is being billed as a one-day initiative to encourage healthier, more engaged workplaces.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, the organisers said the event is designed to provide employees with opportunities to interact outside the traditional office environment while strengthening both wellness and team cohesion.

The Technical Director of the event, Awanabasi Albert, explained that the Corporate Olympics goes beyond the idea of competition.

“For decades, organisations have measured performance purely through numbers, KPIs, quarterly targets and financial results. But behind every metric is something far more powerful, and that’s people,” Mr Albert said.

He added that the event combines physical sporting contests with strategy-based challenges designed to reflect real-life workplace dynamics. According to him, the initiative also seeks to strengthen corporate culture through the “Work as Play” concept, where activities mirror key elements of corporate performance and teamwork.

Four stages

The Corporate Olympics will unfold in four stages. It will begin with an opening ceremony featuring a parade of participating companies. This will be followed by physical challenges, including relay races, tug-of-war contests, and obstacle courses, that test endurance, coordination, and team collaboration.

The third stage will include strategy and problem-solving exercises, including marketing puzzles, financial accuracy drills, and innovation tasks that simulate workplace decision-making processes. The final stage will focus on executive-precision games, enabling senior executives to participate in targeted contests such as mini-golf.

Project Manager Daniel Maduneme described the initiative as a refreshing alternative to conventional corporate gatherings.

“Think of an inter-house sports competition and think of a standard Olympic event where winners are ranked by medals. Now imagine that fusion, but this time with people representing their workplaces,” Mr Maduneme said.

Professionals will compete on behalf of their organisations across a range of sports and strategy challenges, with a leaderboard tracking results and ranking companies by medals won. “This is the first inter-company event of this scale in Nigeria, where professionals from different industries compete together,” he added.

Various activities

Activities include table tennis, badminton, basketball three-point contests, relay races, archery, chess, mini-golf, and other team challenges like foot snooker and memory dash. Side attractions, including virtual reality zones, PlayStation sections, and board games, will also be available.

The Director of Experience Engagement and Media, Ekemini Ekerette, emphasised the initiative’s wellness focus.

“The Corporate Olympics is more than a sporting event; it is a movement that celebrates the human engine behind business performance,” he said.

Organisers confirmed that the event will be held annually, with trophies and medals awarded to top performers, and a special award for the team demonstrating the best spirit.

Media organisations have also been invited to register teams, further expanding the platform for workplace wellness and cross-industry collaboration.